One Nation NSW leader Mike Newman rules out coalition with Liberals while pledging to repeal post-Bondi Beach gun laws, offering compensation to affected firearms businesses and license holders.

One Nation New South Wales leader Mike Newman has declared that his party will never form a formal coalition with the Liberal and National parties in any future government arrangement. Speaking at a community firearms forum in Windsor on Saturday afternoon, Newman made this stance clear while simultaneously outlining his party's aggressive platform to repeal recent gun control measures. The comments were delivered as the party actively targets the voter base of firearms owners, seeking to capitalize on dissatisfaction with current regulations.

Repealing Post-Bondi Beach Firearm Regulations

One Nation has vowed to completely repeal the gun laws introduced following the Bondi Beach terror attack in December. The party plans to abolish the general cap of four firearms per person and the limit of ten firearms for specific license holders, including sports shooters, pest controllers, and farmers. Additionally, the legislation aims to restore the maximum firearms license term to five years, reversing the reduction to two years that was implemented in July. The proposal also includes reinstating the right to appeal license refusals or cancellations to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

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Rejection of Liberal National Coalition Alliance

During the forum, Newman addressed questions about potential power-sharing agreements with the Coalition. He stated that while confidence and supply arrangements might be considered, a formal coalition is off the table. He described his recent communications with Opposition Leader Kellie Sloane as informal greetings rather than serious political negotiations. Newman criticized the Coalition's electoral chances, noting that eight of their sitting members are no longer contesting the next election, which he interpreted as an admission of redundancy. Sloane had previously distanced her party from One Nation, reiterating that they will not form a coalition, though she left open the possibility of a supply and confidence deal if no party wins a majority.

Impact on Firearms Industry and Business Owners

The proposed policy changes have drawn strong reactions from firearms industry stakeholders, particularly those affected by the recent buyback scheme. Jeff Bacon, a Tamworth gun maker running for One Nation in the upper house, reported that the post-Bondi laws devastated his growing business, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. While the government is offering grants of up to $25,000 for certain dealers, One Nation cites industry research claiming the reforms cost businesses approximately $320,000 on average. The party has promised proper compensation for these losses but has not provided a specific price tag for the scheme.

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Electoral Strategy and Voter Realignment

Newman is running for the Hunter seat of Cessnock, a electorate historically held by Labor, except for a win by Bob Roberts in 1988. That Liberal victory is often attributed to the Unsworth Labor government's attempts to tighten gun laws following two mass shootings in Melbourne in 1987. Current voters like Geoff Neill, a pistol shooter from Georges Hall, indicate a shift away from major parties. Neill stated he used to vote Labor but no longer trusts them or the Liberals, identifying One Nation as the only core body he currently trusts. This sentiment highlights the party's strategy to appeal to regional and sporting firearms communities who feel alienated by current federal and state policies.

Costing Disputes and Budget Office Criticism

When pressed for the total cost of the compensation scheme, Newman declined to provide a figure, describing the expense as an open-ended matter that he does not believe will be outrageous. He argued that the money saved from not embarking on a buyback would cover the compensation for dealers alone. Newman also criticized the Parliamentary Budget Office, describing it as not fit for purpose due to limited information. He claimed that government organizations hamstrung by such limitations cannot discharge their duties properly, though he noted One Nation has yet to submit any policies to the office for independent costing.