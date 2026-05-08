One Nation Orders Removal of ABC Journalists from Farrer Byelection Event

A One Nation volunteer and chief of staff James Ashby directed ABC journalists to leave an event ahead of the Farrer byelection, sparking controversy. The incident occurred as the party is considered the frontrunner in the race to replace former MP Sussan Ley in the regional NSW seat.

In footage obtained by 9News, a One Nation volunteer is seen instructing two local ABC journalists to leave the premises just before the start of a political event.

One of the ABC employees is heard questioning whether One Nation candidate David Farley had ordered their removal, to which the volunteer responded, That doesnt matter, come on... sweetheart, please, guiding the pair toward the exit. One of the ABC reporters can be heard stating, we are a tax-funded organisation. One Nation chief of staff James Ashby was also observed directing the reporters out of the event, saying bye-bye to the ABC before following them toward the exit.

Ashby then confirmed that he had ordered the removal of the reporters, telling them to ask their chief of staff in Canberra for the reason. We serve the local community, one reporter said. Why, if theyre local ABC? Rural and regional? she asked.

Pauline Hanson appeared to say they shouldnt have gone before walking off. The Farrer byelection is scheduled for tomorrow, with One Nation considered the frontrunner to win the regional NSW seat from the Coalition following the resignation of former opposition leader Sussan Ley, who had held the electorate since 2001. Both the Liberals and Nationals are fielding candidates, while independent Michelle Milthorpe is also a major contender, having significantly reduced Leys margin at the last federal election





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One Nation ABC Journalists Farrer Byelection Pauline Hanson James Ashby

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