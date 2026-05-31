One Nation overtakes Labor in national polling

One Nation has secured 31 per cent of the primary vote compared to Labor's 28 per cent in a new poll, with Australians feeling pressure from cost-of-living pressures and dissatisfaction with government policy.

One Nation has secured 31 per cent of the primary vote compared to Labor 's 28 per cent in a new poll published by the government pays attention to polling, its focus remains on easing cost-of-living pressures facing Australians.

Labor's Tanya Plibersek said while the government pays attention to polling, its focus remains on easing cost-of-living pressures facing Australians. She pointed to Labor's tax cuts, wage growth measures and investments in health and education, but said One Nation now needed to explain what it would do if it wanted to be seen as a genuine alternative government.

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce welcomed the polling result but stopped short of suggesting Hanson could be on the path to becoming Australia's next prime minister. He blamed climate policies and increasing environmental regulations for placing pressure on households and businesses, while also criticising both major parties for failing to deliver major infrastructure projects and allowing government debt to grow. Plibersek dismissed the criticism, accusing One Nation of offering a long list of complaints and no solutions.

She said the party had opposed measures including electricity bill relief and other cost-of-living initiatives, while highlighting Labor programs she said were already delivering results. In Joyce's electorate alone, Plibersek said 2,500 people had been able to access housing through Labor's five per cent deposit scheme and pointed to increased bulk-billing services. Joyce hit back, accusing Plibersek of relying on political talking points rather than addressing voters' concerns.

The poll also found 63 per cent of Australians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, with much of the surveying conducted after the federal budget. Plibersek declined to directly answer when asked whether the budget had failed to meet public expectations, instead falling back on the government's cost-of-living measures and economic reforms





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One Nation Labor Polling Cost-Of-Living Pressures Tanya Plibersek Barnaby Joyce

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