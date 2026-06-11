One Nation Pursues Independent Audit of 'Fire the Liar' Donation Drive

One Nation is investigating the legitimacy of its 'Fire the Liar' donation drive by hiring a third-party to review the financial and technical infrastructure of the website. The drive has raised more than $1.7 million dollars in less than 48 hours, but some government and Coalition sources privately question whether the figures are real.

One Nation is pursuing an independent audit of its 'Fire the Liar' donation drive , in a move designed to refute doubts over the campaign's legitimacy.

Multiple party sources have confirmed the plans to Sky News, with the results potentially being made public as early as Thursday. The online donation drive has raised more than $1.7 million dollars in less than 48 hours, surpassing the million-dollar mark within a single day.

However, the lack of transparency has some government and Coalition sources privately questioning whether the figures are real. The drive is run through One Nation's website, which does not list individual donors or amounts, unlike other websites such as GoFundMe. A One Nation official has claimed that the donations are 'absolutely real', stating that there have been more than 28,000 individual donors, each giving an average of $59. Current rules only require donations above $17,300 to be publicly disclosed.

In an attempt to prove its claims, One Nation plans to have an independent third-party, such as a software developer or auditor, review the financial and technical infrastructure underpinning the donation website. The examination would likely include an assessment of the website's source code, but tech experts have suggested to Sky News that the audit would also need to review the payment gateway used to process payments.

One expert argues that a thorough analysis of the payment gateway is the only way to prove beyond doubt the donations are real. It is technically possible to fake website donations, although there is presently no evidence to suggest the One Nation drive is inauthentic. Donors to the website have options to donate amounts up to $2,000 or enter an amount of their choosing.

The party has hired trucks brandishing the slogan to drive around Sydney and Melbourne, with stops planned outside the electorate offices of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Energy Minister Chris Bowen. Party donations recently came under scrutiny, after Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart donated a million-dollar plane to its leader Pauline Hanson.

Senator Hanson attended a sold-out fundraiser in Perth on Wednesday night, with several dozen protestors rallying out the front of the venue, in a march organised by WA Socialists and WA Greens. Senator Hanson is One Nation's only representative in the state





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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