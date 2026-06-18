One Nation's $100 Billion Defence Pledge Faces Funding Doubts Amid Other Costly Promises

Pauline Hanson's One Nation party pledges to raise defence spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP, an almost $100 billion annual commitment. The plan lacks detailed costings and relies on disputed budget cuts and revenue-reducing policies, raising serious questions about fiscal feasibility.

Pauline Hanson , leader of the One Nation party, has announced a plan to increase Australia 's defence spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP . This move has sparked intense scrutiny over the funding mechanisms required to support such a massive financial commitment.

The estimated annual cost approaches $100 billion, a figure that dwarfs current defence outlays and presents a significant fiscal challenge. While Ms Hanson provided an initial rough estimate of $70 to $80 billion, she reaffirmed the 3.5 per cent GDP target during an interview with Sky News.

The proposal places defence spending at the forefront of One Nation's policy platform, yet it arrives without the detailed costings typically expected from major political parties, especially from a minor party like One Nation. The proposed defence expansion is part of a broader set of promises from One Nation, which includes substantial spending cuts to other government areas to allegedly fund the defence boost.

Ms Hanson specifically suggested eliminating the Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water, claiming it costs $30 billion, and dismantling what she termed the "Aboriginal industry," which she estimated at another $30 billion. However, these figures are dramatically inflated. The entire climate change department's budget for 2026-27 is projected to be around $2.8 billion, not $30 billion. The combined funding for Indigenous affairs across relevant portfolios is approximately $5 billion for that period.

Additionally, One Nation plans to cut the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) funding of $389 million annually and most of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's (ABC) $1.4 billion annual budget. Despite these proposed cuts, One Nation's other policy pledges would themselves create considerable revenue shortfalls. The party has vowed to scrap excises on beer and spirits, costing the budget about $5.9 billion each year. Halving the fuel excise for three years could drain up to $10 billion annually from government coffers.

Furthermore, a policy to allow family income-splitting for tax purposes is estimated to reduce revenue by $12.4 billion over four years. When these spending reductions and revenue losses are combined, the net effect on the federal budget remains highly questionable, casting doubt on the feasibility of simultaneously funding a $100 billion annual defence increase.

In contrast, the current Albanese government has projected a budget deficit of $150 billion over the next five years, a figure that underscores the nation's existing fiscal pressures. The lack of a coherent and fully costed plan from One Nation has thus become a central point of political and economic debate, highlighting the difficulty of reconciling expansive military ambitions with responsible budgetary management





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