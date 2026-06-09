One Nation's 5% GDP Defence Plan Poses $400 Billion Cost and Logistical Hurdles

Pauline Hanson's proposal to boost Australia's defence spending to 5% of GDP would cost an extra $400 billion over four years, far exceeding AUKUS expenses and likely requiring tax hikes, budget cuts, and conscription, while lacking detailed funding or implementation plans.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has proposed a dramatic increase in Australia's defence spending , advocating for a target of at least 5 per cent of gross domestic product.

This plan, announced during a speech at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in November, would require an estimated additional $400 billion over a four-year period. This amount surpasses the total projected cost of the AUKUS program, which is estimated to require between $268 billion and $368 billion over the next three decades.

The funding would necessitate a combination of higher taxes, significant cuts to other government sectors like health and aged care, and potentially the reintroduction of conscription to expand the armed forces. No detailed policy outlining the specifics of how this spending would be financed or allocated exists on One Nation's website, and the party has not provided any modelling for the proposal's cost or a timeline for achieving the 5 per cent GDP target.

Defence economist Marcus Hellyer has analysed the implications, noting that moving from the current defence expenditure to 5 per cent of GDP would inflate the four-year defence budget to approximately $692 billion, up from $277 billion under existing settings. He warned that such a massive reallocation of resources would force stark fiscal trade-offs. To put the target in context, Hellyer pointed out that even South Korea, a nation bordering nuclear-armed North Korea, does not spend at that level.

Furthermore, he argued that simply increasing the budget would not automatically translate into enhanced capability. Global supply chain bottlenecks and the limited capacity of Australia's domestic defence industry would slow the acquisition of new equipment. He also highlighted the human resource challenge, stating that expanding the military to operate a vastly larger fleet would likely require some form of national service or conscription, as voluntary recruitment in peacetime would probably be insufficient.

Most strategic experts, according to Hellyer, consider a more modest target of around 3 per cent of GDP to be the necessary minimum to fund initiatives like AUKUS without compromising the overall readiness and sustainability of the Defence Force. The lack of a concrete policy has drawn criticism from other analysts.

Malcolm Davis of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute expressed concern about the absence of detail, calling it disturbing that a party gaining significant polling traction has not articulated how its flagship defence promise would work. While acknowledging a broad consensus that increased defence spending is required, Davis stressed the need for a plan focused on procuring the right capabilities rather than merely throwing more money at the problem.

The conversation around defence spending is occurring against the backdrop of NATO's own commitment, made last year, to move towards a 2 per cent of GDP target, with a longer-term aspiration of 5 per cent by 2035. However, that NATO figure includes a broader basket of security-related investments beyond core military spending.

The current federal government, under Defence Minister Richard Marles, has set a goal of reaching 3 per cent of GDP by 2033 using a NATO accounting method that incorporates items like military superannuation and veteran support. Politically, One Nation's rising popularity has prompted the mainstream opposition parties to consider electoral deals.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor indicated a willingness to engage in preference swaps with One Nation to defeat the Labor government, while former Liberal Prime Minister Tony Abbott, in a members' email, urged the party to be more open to working with like-minded groups and to move beyond a focus on being less "woke" than Labor, suggesting collaboration with parties such as One Nation is necessary to secure a change in government





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