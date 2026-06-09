One Nation's 5 Per Cent Defence GDP Pledge Faces Cost And Feasibility Questions

Pauline Hanson's call for Australia to spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence would require an extra $400 billion over four years, prompting scrutiny over funding, timing and the necessity of such a massive increase compared to global peers and alliance commitments.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has proposed a significant increase in Australian defence spending , aiming for at least 5 per cent of gross domestic product.

This policy, announced during a speech at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in November, would require an additional $400 billion over four years, exceeding the total projected cost of the AUKUS submarine program. According to defence economist Marcus Hellyer, adopting this target would swell the defence budget to approximately $692 billion during the forward estimates period, up from the current $277 billion.

Funding such a massive increase would likely necessitate a combination of higher taxes, deep cuts to other government portfolios like health and aged care, and possibly the reintroduction of conscription to man a larger military. Hellyer noted that achieving this spending level in peacetime would be challenging without some form of national service, drawing a contrast with South Korea, which spends less than 5 per cent despite facing a direct nuclear threat.

The proposal emerges as One Nation experiences a polling surge, overtaking both Labor and the Coalition in several surveys, thereby thrusting its policy platform into the spotlight. While opposition leader Angus Taylor and former Liberal prime minister Tony Abbott have indicated a willingness to engage in preference deals with One Nation to oust the current Labor government, the party's defence policy remains underspecified.

There is no formal defence policy published on One Nation's website, and the party has not provided details on how the 5 per cent target would be funded, what specific capabilities would be acquired, or the timeline for reaching that spending level. Strategic experts, including Malcolm Davis of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, have expressed concern over the lack of detail, stating that while increased defence spending is broadly supported, simply announcing a percentage figure without a clear plan for capabilities is insufficient.

The NATO alliance has committed to a 5 per cent defence spending target by 2035, but that figure includes not only core military expenditures but also security-related investments in areas like cyber infrastructure and transport upgrades. In contrast, the Australian government, led by Defence Minister Richard Marles, plans to reach 3 per cent of GDP by 2033 using a NATO accounting method that incorporates items such as military superannuation, veterans' income support, and funding for intelligence agencies.

Hellyer also highlighted practical barriers to rapidly escalating defence spending, including global supply chain bottlenecks and the limited capacity of Australia's domestic defence industry, noting that equipment cannot simply be purchased 'off the shelf'. During Senate estimates hearings, Hanson criticised the current state of the Australian Defence Force, describing its equipment as ageing and the military as 'pathetic for a country of our size'.

However, One Nation did not respond to requests for comment on its defence policy or whether it has modelled the associated costs. The debate underscores the tension between the desire for a stronger defence posture, particularly in light of AUKUS commitments, and the fiscal and industrial realities that constrain swift, large-scale expansion





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