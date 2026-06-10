One Nation's 'Fire the Liar' Fundraiser Rakes in Over $610,000 Amid Rising Polls

Pauline Hanson's One Nation party has raised more than $610,000 in just eight hours after launching a new website and fundraising drive targeting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The surge in donations follows a rise in opinion polls showing One Nation overtaking the Coalition, and coincides with high-profile events hosted by mining billionaire Gina Rinehart. The campaign raises scrutiny over political funding and the use of public money for donor-linked activities.

Pauline Hanson , leader of the Australian political party One Nation , has announced significant fundraising success, claiming the party raised over $610,000 within eight hours of launching a 'Fire the Liar' website and campaign.

The initiative, which set a $1 million target, was launched at 6:04am on a Wednesday morning and by 2:30pm the same day the party reported reaching more than half that amount. The website criticizes Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, accusing him of lying on various policy issues including immigration, tax cut modifications, the Voice to Parliament referendum, and changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax.

Hanson described the response as an avalanche of donations and a clear indication that voters want the Labor Party removed from office. Hanson has been actively attending intimate fundraising events across Australia, some of which are hosted by mining billionaire Gina Rinehart, the country's wealthiest individual. These gatherings include a sold-out sundowner event in Perth with Hanson, Senator Tyron Whitten, WA state leader Rod Caddies, and MP Phil Scott.

Another event in Melbourne, described as an evening for Victoria, will feature Hanson and Barnaby Joyce at Casa Giorgio in Moonee Ponds. The campaign's aggressive fundraising tactics align with a noticeable rise in One Nation's polling numbers. According to the Resolve Political Monitor from May 17, Labor's primary support stands at 29 percent, One Nation at 24 percent, and the Liberal National Party at 23 percent.

Hanson interprets the surge as public desire to oust Labor and provide One Nation with the financial resources necessary for the political fight. Prime Minister Albanese responded to the fundraising website by dismissing negative political activity and emphasizing his government's focus on substantive actions for Australians.

However, Hanson's rapid fundraising success and her party's growing popularity have raised questions about campaign financing and the influence of wealthy donors like Rinehart. Reports indicate that Hanson and Joyce have used public funds to attend fundraisers on Rinehart's luxury cruise ship and for a chartered flight to a private agricultural college event she funded. Rinehart, a former major donor to the Coalition, has shifted her financial backing to One Nation.

Meanwhile, senior Liberal figures, including Opposition Leader Angus Taylor and party president Tony Abbott, have discussed the possibility of changing preference deals to defeat Labor. Abbott, speaking at a book launch in Washington, linked voter dissatisfaction to political incompetence and compared the political landscape to a marketplace where consumers switch brands when products fail. Overall, One Nation's newfound financial momentum and polling strength reflect a significant shift in the Australian political environment, with traditional parties facing challenges from populist movements.

The party's direct attack on the Prime Minister, coupled with high-profile donor support and taxpayer-funded travel to fundraising events, underscores the complexities of modern political campaigning and the intersection of private wealth, public funding, and electoral strategy. The situation illustrates how outsider figures can leverage media and fundraising to gain influence, while prompting debates about transparency and the role of special interests in democracy





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Pauline Hanson One Nation Fundraising Gina Rinehart Australian Politics Election Polling Anthony Albanese Tony Abbott Taxpayer Expenses Political Donations

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