One Nation's Housing Policy in Disarray as Party Struggles to Clarify Details

One Nation's policy on foreign ownership of housing has been the subject of six separate attempts over nearly 24 hours to clarify the basic details. The party's leader, Pauline Hanson, is ready to be prime minister, but the role comes with as many responsibilities as it does perks. The party's policy on foreign ownership of housing would ban 'foreigners and temporary visa holders' from owning any residential dwelling, while existing owners would be issued a disposal order to sell the property within two years. The party would seek to use major fines or imprisonment for non-residents who failed to dispose of their property. The situation turned from bizarre to farcical, with attempts to clarify the policy making the situation murkier. One Nation is polling like a major party, but it must now start being treated like one. The party's leader, Pauline Hanson, claims she is ready to be prime minister, but the role comes with as many responsibilities as it does perks.

Hanson's party, One Nation , is leading in the polls, but it has a long way to go before being recognized as a serious political outfit.

The party's policy on foreign ownership of housing has been the subject of six separate attempts over nearly 24 hours to clarify the basic details. The situation turned from bizarre to farcical, with attempts to clarify the policy making the situation murkier. Australians watched as Pauline Hanson's social media update on Friday morning and Seven's Mark Riley discussed the policy.

However, the misstatement of the policy by Barnaby Joyce and the botched attempts at a cleanup by Matt Canavan were a reminder that One Nation has a long way to go before being recognized as a serious political outfit. One Nation is surging, without doubt, but stumbling at the first hint of basic policy scrutiny gives a whiff of why the party has risen and fallen in the past. The party's policy on foreign ownership of housing would ban





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

One Nation Pauline Hanson Housing Policy Foreign Ownership Immigration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Resolve Poll Reveals One Nation's Unprecedented Surge Across All Demographics in AustraliaA comprehensive year-long analysis of Resolve Political Monitor polling data shows Pauline Hanson's One Nation party has achieved remarkable growth in support among women, young people, urban residents, and across all income and education levels, positioning it as a major threat to both Labor and the Coalition with a primary vote now nearly equal to Labor's.

Read more »

One Nation's Support Surges Across Demographics, Now More Popular Among Women Than MenAnalysis of 12 months of polling data reveals that Pauline Hanson's One Nation has significantly expanded its appeal across all demographics, ages, income levels, and education backgrounds. The party's support has grown especially among women, young people, inner-city residents, and high-income earners, posing a growing threat to both major parties.

Read more »

One Nation Gains Ground as Labor Vote Slides, Says Pauline HansonPauline Hanson claims One Nation is attracting disillusioned Labor voters, citing the Albanese government's perceived lack of loyalty. A Sky News/YouGov Pulse poll shows One Nation at 29% primary intent while Labor falls to a historic low of 26%, marking a shift from previously targeting Coalition supporters to now pulling from Labor's base.

Read more »

One Nation bans The Guardian from their eventsOne Nation has banned The Guardian from their events after the outlet admitted to using photography that makes One Nation leader Pauline Hanson appear more sinister.

Read more »