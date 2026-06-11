One Nation's Moment and Coalition's Response

The article discusses the recent political stunt by Pauline Hanson and her party, launching an attack ad and fundraising appeal after Labor appealed to supporters for donations to combat One Nation. The Coalition's response was to attempt to co-opt its enemy, suggesting an alliance with One Nation to maximize their chances of forcing out Labor. The article also highlights the growing frustration with the system and the perceived privileges of the 'elites', which has led to the accusation of racism being less of a disqualifier in mainstream Australian politics.

On Wednesday, Pauline Hanson and her party pulled off one of the most audacious stunts in recent political history. They launched an attack ad and fundraising appeal after Labor appealed to supporters for donations to combat One Nation .

The crossbench party, currently enjoying a moment on the political centre stage, has been making overtly racist statements for three decades. The Coalition response to all of this was running up the white flag and attempting to co-opt its enemy. The Liberal leader and president suggested that the Coalition and One Nation should swap preferences at the next election to force out the Labor government.

The accusation that a political leader or party was 'racist' was once an automatic disqualifier in mainstream Australian politics, but now it seems to be less of a red flag. The most precious Western value is not liberty or patriotism, but truth





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

One Nation Pauline Hanson Attack Ad Fundraising Appeal Swapping Preferences Coalition Liberal Leader President Racism Frustration System Privileges Western Value

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coalition Hesitates Over One Nation Preference DealShadow treasurer Tim Wilson has cast doubt over a potential preference deal between the Coalition and One Nation due to claims of extremists infiltrating Pauline Hanson's party.

Read more »

Major milestone passed on the road to clean energyIt defies logic that the Coalition and One Nation are still railing against renewables.

Read more »

Angus Taylor Denies Coalition Plans to Negotiate with One Nation to Carve Up Seats, Liberal Senator James Paterson Says No to One Nation DealOpposition Leader Angus Taylor says the Coalition has no plan to negotiate with One Nation to carve up seats amid reports some Liberal MPs want a deal so they can retain their seats at the next election. Liberal frontbencher Tony Pasin has urged his party to negotiate with Pauline Hanson so that Liberal and One Nation candidates do not cannibalise each other’s vote and have a better chance of ousting the Labor government. Liberal Senator James Paterson said on Thursday he was not interested in hitching his party’s wagon to the One Nation brand.

Read more »

Angus Taylor Denies Coalition Plans to Carve Up Seats, Liberal Senator James Paterson Skeptical of One Nation DealOpposition Leader Angus Taylor says the Coalition has no plan to negotiate with One Nation to carve up seats amid reports some Liberal MPs want a deal so they can retain their seats at the next election. Liberal frontbencher Tony Pasin has urged his party to negotiate with Pauline Hanson so that Liberal and One Nation candidates do not cannibalise each other’s vote and have a better chance of ousting the Labor government. Liberal Senator James Paterson said on Thursday he was not interested in hitching his party’s wagon to the One Nation brand.

Read more »