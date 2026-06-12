One Nation's Moment and Coalition's Response

The article discusses the recent political stunt by Pauline Hanson and her party, launching an attack ad and fundraising appeal after Labor appealed to supporters for donations to combat One Nation. The Coalition's response was to attempt to co-opt its enemy, suggesting an alliance with One Nation to maximize their chances of forcing out Labor. The article also highlights the growing frustration with the system and the perceived privileges of the 'elites', which has led to the accusation of racism being less of a disqualifier in mainstream Australian politics.

On Wednesday, Pauline Hanson and her party pulled off one of the most audacious stunts in recent political history. They launched an attack ad and fundraising appeal after Labor appealed to supporters for donations to combat One Nation .

The crossbench party, currently enjoying a moment on the political centre stage, has been making overtly racist statements for three decades. The Coalition response to all of this was running up the white flag and attempting to co-opt its enemy. The Liberal leader and president suggested that the Coalition and One Nation should swap preferences at the next election to force out the Labor government.

The accusation that a political leader or party was 'racist' was once an automatic disqualifier in mainstream Australian politics, but now it seems to be less of a red flag. The most precious Western value is not liberty or patriotism, but truth





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One Nation Pauline Hanson Attack Ad Fundraising Appeal Swapping Preferences Coalition Liberal Leader President Racism Frustration System Privileges Western Value

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