One Nation's Proposed 5% Defence Spending Target Faces scrutiny Over Cost and Feasibility

Pauline Hanson's call for Australia to spend 5% of GDP on defence would cost an extra $400 billion over four years, more than the AUKUS program. Experts warn it would require massive tax hikes or budget cuts, and possibly conscription, while the party provides no plan or costing.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has proposed a dramatic increase in Australia's defence spending , targeting at least five percent of the nation's gross domestic product.

This plan, announced during a speech at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in November, would require an estimated additional $400 billion over four years, a sum that exceeds the total projected cost of the AUKUS submarine program. The proposal has gained attention as One Nation's polling has risen, positioning it above both the Labor Party and the Liberal-National Coalition in several surveys.

With the party potentially becoming a major political player, scrutiny intensifies on its policy specifics, which are notably absent from its website. There is no detailed plan explaining how the funding would be generated, what capabilities it would purchase, or the timeline for achieving the five percent target.

Defence economist Marcus Hellyer has analyzed the financial implications, stating that raising core defence expenditure to five percent of GDP would expand the defence budget to approximately $692 billion over the forward estimates period, up from the current $277 billion. He argues that such a massive increase would necessitate either significant tax hikes or deep cuts to other essential portfolios like health and aged care.

Hellyer also questions the practicality of such a rapid buildup, citing global supply chain bottlenecks and the limited capacity of Australia's defence industry. He notes that even a nation like South Korea, which faces an immediate nuclear threat from North Korea, does not spend at that level. Achieving the manpower needed to operate expanded forces might, in his view, lead to discussions about reintroducing some form of national service or conscription.

The current strategic consensus among experts, Hellyer included, is that Australia should aim for around three percent of GDP on defence to adequately fund initiatives like AUKUS without undermining other military capabilities. Defence Minister Richard Marles has confirmed the government's goal of reaching three percent by 2033, using a NATO accounting method that includes related expenditures.

Meanwhile, NATO allies have committed to a new target of five percent by 2035, but that figure encompasses broader security investments beyond core military spending. One Nation's simplistic GDP ratio target lacks the nuance of these established frameworks. Analyst Malcolm Davis of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute expressed concern over the policy vacuum, stating that while increased spending is widely agreed upon, it must be tied to specific, necessary capabilities rather than being an arbitrary number.

Political maneuvering has accompanied the policy discussion. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor and former Liberal Party president Tony Abbott have signalled a willingness to engage in preference deals with One Nation to defeat the Labor government.

Taylor remarked that the Liberals would work with whoever is necessary to remove what he called a "toxic Labor government," while Abbott, in an email to party members, emphasized the need to move beyond focus groups and be less "woke" than Labor, expressing determination to work constructively with others who share the goal of changing the government. However, the lack of a concrete defence policy from One Nation raises questions about the feasibility and strategic rationale behind its five percent demand.

The party's sole Senate appearance by Hanson last week featured complaints about "ageing equipment" and a "pathetic" military for a country of Australia's size, but offered no solutions or costing. One Nation did not respond to requests for comment on whether it has modeled the policy's costs. The absence of detail leaves a significant gap between political rhetoric and actionable, responsible defence planning





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

One Nation Defence Spending Pauline Hanson AUKUS GDP Military Budget Australia Politics Conscription Defence Policy Liberals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Albanese warns media over personal attacks as Hanson's One Nation surges in pollsPrime Minister Anthony Albanese urged the media to reduce personal attacks on politicians, citing threats and the need to lower political temperatures. His comments follow the controversial 'witch' billboards targeting Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and come amid rising support for Pauline Hanson's One Nation party, which now rivals Labor in polls. Albanese also announced plans to cut overseas migration to 225,000, framing economic pressures as driving populism.

Read more »

Albanese warns of media personal attacks as One Nation gains groundPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has warned the media to "turn the temperature down" on personal attacks against politicians, citing threats and the rise of populism, particularly Pauline Hanson's One Nation party. He also announced a plan to reduce overseas migration to 225,000 while emphasizing national unity and addressing economic concerns driving voter anger.

Read more »

One Nation's 5 Per Cent Defence GDP Pledge Faces Cost And Feasibility QuestionsPauline Hanson's call for Australia to spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence would require an extra $400 billion over four years, prompting scrutiny over funding, timing and the necessity of such a massive increase compared to global peers and alliance commitments.

Read more »

One Nation's 5% GDP Defence Plan Poses $400 Billion Cost and Logistical HurdlesPauline Hanson's proposal to boost Australia's defence spending to 5% of GDP would cost an extra $400 billion over four years, far exceeding AUKUS expenses and likely requiring tax hikes, budget cuts, and conscription, while lacking detailed funding or implementation plans.

Read more »