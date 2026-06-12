One Nation's Rise: From Political Outlier to Countercultural Force

One Nation is reshaping Australian politics by transcending typical policy flaws to become a countercultural movement that rejects mainstream consensus and thrives on controversy without consequence.

One Nation is evolving beyond a typical political party into a broader Australian countercultural movement. While it presents some policy proposals, such as removing excise on beer at venues and allowing income splitting for couples, these are neither comprehensive, coherent, nor costed.

However, the lack of detailed policies is not unique to One Nation, as similar gaps exist in other major parties. More significant than its specific policies is the party's overall posture-a rejectionist stance that resonates with a disgruntled electorate. It opposes not only the established political class and elites but also rejects the mainstream, middle-class consensus on numerous social and cultural issues.

Beyond its anti-immigration stance, the party is pro-gun and anti-abortion, positioning itself outside bipartisan politics and beyond mainstream public opinion. Its confrontational style is central to its identity; it operates with deliberate bad manners, routinely offending and breaking norms. Leader Pauline Hanson has a long history of provocative statements, and the party organization has been plagued by scandal and dysfunction.

Even as it climbs in the polls and receives financial support from a billionaire, it maintains an underdog image, with Hanson cast as a perennial victim. The core of One Nation's support, as explained by its MP David Farley, lies in a growing sense of financial desperation among Australians struggling for survival. Persistent inflation erodes incomes and living standards, spreading this desperation. As faith in major parties to address these issues wanes, One Nation's popularity rises.

Established parties and observers have often predicted that the party's rise would stall due to its own meanness and internal malfunctions. Yet evidence suggests its appeal transcends economic self-interest, tapping into a deeper countercultural nihilism. Dr. Jordan McSwiney, an academic specialist on One Nation, observes a dramatic shift: Pauline Hanson has gone from being the least-liked politician in the Australian Electoral Survey to the most favored.

This transformation is unprecedented, indicating that scandals and misconduct no longer carry the same consequences. It raises the question of whether support for One Nation is driven by something beyond conventional political choice. Recent events illustrate this pattern. In an interview, Hanson expressed unwavering admiration for Donald Trump, refusing to criticize any of his actions, including tariffs that harm Australian interests.

While Peter Dutton lost an election partly due to his perceived closeness to Trump, Hanson faces no backlash. Her long history of inflammatory rhetoric has inoculated her against typical political fallout. She also admitted that her party is infiltrated by extremists, yet there are no repercussions. Similarly, Barnaby Joyce announced, then quickly retracted, a policy to ban permanent residents from homeownership.

For a major party politician, such a blunder would invite severe censure and a period of public silence. But for Joyce, there were no consequences; Hanson praised him for authenticity over perfection. Investigations reveal the Queensland branch of One Nation reported over a million dollars in missing and worthless assets over six years and has failed to file required returns since 2022. Accounting experts call this sloppy and unprofessional.

Yet again, consequences are absent. One Nation has a long record of flawed regulatory filings, despite its ambition to control the national Treasury. These repeated outrages, blunders, and failures form a continuum that defines the party's unique position in Australian politics





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