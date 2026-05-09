One Nation's Soaring Popularity in Australian Politics

The meteoric rise in the fortunes of Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party has been a rare occurrence in Australian politics, with its popularity soaring from 6.4% of the primary vote at the 2025 election to 22% in the Resolve Political Monitor's recent polling. The party's success in South Australia has raised questions about whether this popularity surge can continue, and if so, whether it will translate into a viable presence in the House of Representatives.

Much has been made of the meteoric rise in the polls, One Nation has experienced in the past few months. Its soaring popularity is a rare phenomenon in Australian politics, with the primary vote increasing from 6.4% at the 2025 election to 22% in the Resolve Political Monitor's polling.

Party leader Pauline Hanson's personal popularity has remained in positive territory since October 2025, holding a +6% likeability count, but behind Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (-12%) and Opposition Leader Angus Taylor (+16%). The party had a bumper night at the South Australian election in March, coming second behind Labor but claiming 22.9% of the state's primary vote, and picking up four seats in the lower house.

Tonight will be the first federal test of the party's newfound popularity, but One Nation's vote could continue to hold and elect the party's first representative into the House of Representatives. Its rise is a testament to the growing dissatisfaction with current policies and political leaders in Australia





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One Nation Party Polly Hanson South Australia Election Political Popularity Measure Liberal Party Leader Anthony Albanese Opposition Leader Angus Taylor Meteoric Rise In One Nation's Polls

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