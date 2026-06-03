One Nation's Support Surges Across Demographics, Now More Popular Among Women Than Men

Analysis of 12 months of polling data reveals that Pauline Hanson's One Nation has significantly expanded its appeal across all demographics, ages, income levels, and education backgrounds. The party's support has grown especially among women, young people, inner-city residents, and high-income earners, posing a growing threat to both major parties.

An analysis of a year's worth of polling by the Resolve Political Monitor, conducted for this masthead, shows that Pauline Hanson 's One Nation has significantly expanded its reach and appeal across all demographics, ages, income and education levels.

The data, covering the period from May 2025 to May 2026, reveals that the party now has more women supporters than men, and has seen dramatic increases in support among young people, inner-city residents, and across various income and education brackets. One year ago, just after the last federal election, 7 per cent of men and 6 per cent of women indicated they would vote for One Nation.

According to the quarterly Resolve analysis, which each draws from a sample of about 5400 people with a margin of error of approximately 1.3 per cent, support among men has risen to 22 per cent while support among women has climbed even higher to 24 per cent. This shift underscores a fundamental change in the party's traditional voter base.

Party member Railene Turner, a business owner and infrastructure consultant, attributes this growth to a sense that major parties are not listening.

"I don't think that people feel heard by the major parties, and I think that the younger demographic - not just women - want somewhere to go," she said. "I think that because Pauline is, she's a real person, you know, like the One Nation candidates are real people, they don't pretend they're perfect.

" Turner, who previously belonged to the Liberal Party before switching to One Nation following Malcolm Turnbull's leadership challenge against Tony Abbott in 2015, later joined the Nationals in the New England electorate. When Barnaby Joyce defected to One Nation last year, she followed suit. She praised the conviction of politicians like Hanson and Joyce, stating, "I look for conviction politicians.

Pauline certainly is, Barnaby certainly is, and I don't think that the two major parties have that level of understanding.

" The surge is particularly pronounced among younger voters. Among 18-34 year olds, One Nation's support has almost quadrupled from 4 per cent at the last election to 15 per cent. This growth has come at the expense of Labor (down from 38 per cent), the Coalition (down from 21 per cent), and the Greens (down from 26 per cent).

The trend continues with the 35-54 age group, where backing for One Nation jumped from 7 per cent to 22 per cent, and among those over 55, it soared from 7 per cent to 31 per cent. The increase among seniors has been drawn equally from both major parties, with support for the current government falling 8 percentage points to 24 per cent and for the Coalition dropping 11 points to 29 per cent.

Geographically, the party's appeal has also broadened dramatically. While it remains strongest in rural Australia at 27 per cent and regional areas at 25 per cent, its support in suburban Australia stands at 24 per cent. Most strikingly, support in the inner city has skyrocketed from 2 per cent to 18 per cent-a ninefold increase in just one year. Similarly, across education levels, One Nation's backing has surged.

Among those with a higher education degree, support rose from 2 per cent to 15 per cent. For people with only a high school education, it increased from 8 per cent to 26 per cent, and among those with a trade qualification, it climbed from 8 per cent to 28 per cent. Occupational categories also show strong growth, with nearly one in three retirees (29 per cent) now supporting One Nation, up from 7 per cent a year ago.

The party is also backed by 22 per cent of both unemployed and employed respondents. Resolve pollster Jim Reed noted that One Nation initially drew votes from the Coalition in regional and rural areas in 2025, but "we quickly started to notice their gains spread to the suburbs and Labor's base.

" He observed that the party's expansion is comprehensive, cutting across traditional political and demographic lines. This broadening of support poses a significant challenge to the major parties, as One Nation's message resonates with voters who feel economically insecure or culturally alienated. Turner highlighted policy points such as income splitting and family tax benefits as key attractions, arguing they provide crucial support for families dealing with the rising cost of living and unaffordable housing.

She explained, "That makes so much sense … one partner might not be well, and they can't work, so to be able to split that income makes a massive difference. It's an even bigger benefit for people where both partners are working and they're low-income earners.

" Senator Pauline Hanson herself pointed to cultural issues as a driver for the influx of women voters. She told this masthead that women were flocking to One Nation because "women voters are seeing what I've warned about.

" She referenced concerns such as "woke ideologies being taught in classrooms, boys in girls' toilets, men in women's sport, the late-term abortion changes," suggesting these issues are mobilising a segment of the electorate that previously may not have considered the party. The senator, 72, is reportedly considering a move to the House of Representatives, eyeing either Coalition-held seats such as Capricornia and Wright or Labor-held seats like Oxley and Blair.

Her potential candidacy and the party's rising national vote-which at 24 per cent in the primary vote would place it just four points behind Labor's 28 per cent and ahead of the Coalition on 23 per cent-position One Nation as a formidable contender capable of influencing, or even determining, the outcome of the next federal election. The data suggests that if the party can maintain or build on this momentum, it holds the potential to disrupt the traditional two-party system in Australian politics





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