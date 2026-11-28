Pauline Hanson's party achieves a significant 22 percent primary vote share in Victoria. Mark Pickering celebrates a permanent shift in the state political landscape ahead of future federal goals.

One Nation secured a commanding 22 per cent primary vote share in the recent Victorian state election, cementing the party as a formidable force in the state's political landscape. Party leader Mark Pickering declared that this result proves One Nation Victoria is now a permanent fixture in local politics, signaling a major shift in voter allegiance across the state. The strong performance provided a foundation for Pickering's broader ambitions to expand the party's influence into New South Wales and federal parliament by 2028.

Core Vote Share and Electoral Strategy

One Nation Victoria achieved a 22 per cent primary vote overall, a figure that Pickering cited as evidence of the party's growing legitimacy and support base among Victorian voters. Pickering stated that this result is merely a stepping stone toward their ultimate goal of winning the federal election, asserting there is no reason the party cannot come first in 2028. The strategy involves leveraging this state-level success to build momentum in neighboring jurisdictions, particularly targeting New South Wales as the next frontier for the so-called orange wave.

Also read Victorian Election Shift: Greens Gaining While One Nation Struggles

Key Figures and Stakeholder Reactions

One Nation upper house candidate Mark Nicholson, known for creating the party's controversial cartoons, made headlines with a defiant remark to critics, telling them to go and get stuffed while expressing that he could not recall a prouder moment in his life. Federal senator Pauline Hanson praised Pickering for his resilience, noting that she had seen him grow over time and that the media acted like a pack of wolves ready to tear him down. Hanson also addressed the allegations of drug and alcohol abuse made by Pickering's ex-partner, stating she had witnessed his positive development despite the scrutiny.

Ralph Babet Defection Speculation

United Australia Party federal senator Ralph Babet attended the One Nation victory party, sparking immediate speculation about a potential defection to Pauline Hanson's party. Babet expressed strong alignment with One Nation's values, including Australia first, limited government, free speech, and fiscal responsibility, while criticizing the Liberal Party for pretending to uphold these principles. However, Babet confirmed he had no plans to move across to One Nation and intended to leave parliament at the next federal election, ending any immediate speculation about a formal transfer.

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Security Incidents and Public Order

The celebratory atmosphere at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre was briefly disrupted when a One Nation supporter became unruly in the foyer outside the function room. A bald, bearded man wearing an orange One Nation T-shirt was thrown to the ground and had his shirt ripped off by a man in a tan suit jacket before being escorted from the centre. Federal director James Ashby, who flew in on One Nation's aircraft at 2.30am on Saturday morning, was present alongside recently defected Liberal federal senator Leah Blyth, highlighting the party's active recruitment efforts.

Impact on Labor and Future Prospects

One Nation lower house MP Barnaby Joyce attributed the party's strong showing to the failures of the Victorian Labor government, labeling it the worst government in 60,000 years of human habitation on the Australian continent. He noted that Labor's poor performance in the primary vote massively helped the Liberal Party, but argued that the overall result reinforces the febrile nature of Australian politics. Pickering acknowledged that while One Nation's leading on primary in some seats, it may not secure the final win due to preference flows from the Greens, Labor, and Liberal Party.