One Nation Senator Tyron Whitten Challenges Colleagues to Take Him to High Court Over Eligibility

West Australian One Nation senator Tyron Whitten has dared his rivals to refer him to the High Court over potential breach of Section 44 of the Constitution, related to his shares in a company with a government contract. He insists he has nothing to hide.

West Australian One Nation senator Tyron Whitten has defiantly challenged rival parties and independents to refer him to the High Court over his constitutional eligibility, declaring he has nothing to hide.

Whitten's position in parliament came under scrutiny due to his involvement in his family's civil construction company, Whitten Group, which holds a contract related to the Snowy Hydro 2.0 project. The issue centers on Section 44 of the Australian Constitution, which prohibits parliamentarians from having any direct or indirect pecuniary interest with the Commonwealth public service. Whitten insists he is not in breach, pointing to legal advice that indicates his eligibility.

Speaking to reporters, Whitten said, 'Take me to the High Court guys. I've got nothing to hide - absolutely zero.

' He explained that his company never had a direct contract with Snowy Hydro, but rather with FGJV, a subcontractor. However, legal experts note that the interpretation of Section 44 can only be definitively resolved by the High Court sitting as the Court of Disputed Returns.

Labor senator Jonathon Duniam has called for a referral, stating, 'The fact that they were on his register after being elected as a senator suggests ... but the only way we'll ever know is if the High Court has a good look at this.

' Whitten has not self-referred, but expressed confidence in his legal position, warning that a referral would waste parliamentary time and taxpayer money. The controversy deepened when the Senate ordered a recount of Whitten's election after it was found invalid due to family links to a building company.

Additionally, his register of interests initially showed he still held shares in Whitten's Group after his election, but those details were promptly deleted from the official website, which Whitten dismissed as a clerical error. ASIC records confirm Whitten sold his shares on July 29, 2025, the same day he delivered his maiden speech. He stated, 'It doesn't meet the test under the constitution for Section 44.

I've been advised there's two parts to it; I failed one, because I did still have a shareholding ... but I passed the other criteria, which was that there was no direct or indirect pecuniary interest.

' Constitutional law expert Anne Twomey noted that while Snowy Hydro is not the public service within the literal meaning, the High Court might take a broader view based on principle, and taxpayers are funding the project. Greens leader Larissa Waters indicated that her party would consider a motion to refer Whitten to the High Court when Parliament returns next week. The political standoff underscores the ongoing complexities of Section 44 and the interpretation of pecuniary interests.

Whitten remains defiant, challenging his colleagues to proceed with a referral. He has shown evidence to support his case, though the legal advice has not been independently verified. The outcome could set a precedent for future cases involving parliamentarians and government contracts





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Section 44 High Court One Nation Eligibility Snowy Hydro

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One Nation Senator Tyron Whitten Challenges Rivals to Take Him to High Court Over EligibilityWestern Australian One Nation senator Tyron Whitten has challenged opposing parties and independents to refer his constitutional eligibility to the High Court, amid concerns over his indirect financial ties to a company subcontracting for a major Commonwealth project. Whitten maintains he has 'nothing to hide' and believes his legal advice confirms he did not breach Section 44 of the Constitution, though rivals argue the matter should be tested by the Court of Disputed Returns.

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