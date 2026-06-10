One Nation senator Tyron Whitten could be in breach of constitution and ineligible to sit in parliament, expert says

Australia's leading constitutional lawyer says One Nation senator Tyron Whitten could be disqualified over Snowy Hydro contracts. Pauline Hanson has rejected claims her senator is ineligible to sit in parliament, noting Snowy Hydro was a public company and not a government department. However, Prof Anne Twomey said there is a possibility it could be a disqualification if the high court followed a precedent it set in a previous case.

Australia's leading constitutional lawyer says One Nation senator Tyron Whitten could be disqualified over Snowy Hydro contracts. Pauline Hanson has rejected claims her senator is ineligible to sit in parliament, noting Snowy Hydro was a public company and not a government department.

However, Prof Anne Twomey said there is a possibility it could be a disqualification if the high court followed a precedent it set in a previous case. Whitten would have a good argument to fight off any disqualification questions, but the case is not clearcut, and possibly there are issues to address. Whittens Group Pty Ltd, a civil construction company founded by the senator and his brother, had been awarded a $75m contract to work on Snowy Hydro.

The company's website states that they were engaged by Snowy 2.0 Project principal contractor Future Generation Joint Venture to work on concreting and tunnel work on the project, with the project duration being October 2024 - ongoing. Section 44 of the Australian constitution states anyone with any direct or indirect pecuniary interest in any agreement with the Public Service of the Commonwealth is ineligible to sit in parliament.

Corporate records obtained via the Australian Securities and Investments Commission suggest Senator Whitten's trustee company, T & A Whitten Holdings, held shares in Whittens Group until 29 July 2025 - after he was elected in May 2025 - whereupon the shares went to his brother's company, C & L Whitten Holdings, the only other listed shareholder in Whittens Group. In the senator's first speech to parliament, he said he was no longer a part of Whittens Group, and he wished his brother and his wife every success in the future.

While the senator listed shareholdings in Whittens Group in his initial declaration of interests after the 2025 election, that shareholding was deleted from his register as of 4 June this year. The Australian reported that change came after the newspaper asked his office about the shareholdings on 4 June. Hanson, in a social media post on Tuesday, criticised Coalition members for raising concerns over Whitten's eligibility, calling them gutless and hypocrites.

The fact is, there is no question over Senator Whitten's eligibility. Snowy Hydro is a public company, not a government department … I wish the Coalition would put as much effort into working together and fixing the country as they put into trying to take One Nation down, she said.

Section 44 eligibility matters are examined by the high court if the parliament votes to refer a matter to the Court of Disputed Returns, or if the court receives a petition within 40 days of election writs being returned. While Liberal senators James McGrath and Jonno Duniam have called for Hanson to refer her own senator for legal scrutiny, it is unclear whether the opposition will make such a referral themselves.

It is understood Labor will not seek such a referral. Twomey, Prof Emerita at the University of Sydney, said the key issue was whether Whitten's situation constituted an indirect pecuniary interest in an agreement with the public service. Other factors would include the fact Whittens Group sub-contracted from the main contractor, as well as timing around when Senator Whitten held or disposed of any shares in the company.

Twomey said while Snowy Hydro is not part of the public service, and was a company separate from the Commonwealth, the Commonwealth did own shares and fund the company - meaning any probe would hinge on whether the court takes a literal or broad interpretation of section 44. If the court took a literal view, he's in the clear.

If it took a broader view about whether he could be influenced by his own private interests with any shareholding, there is a possibility it could be a disqualification, Twomey said. The high court had taken a broad view on pecuniary interests during the case of former senator Day, who was, she said. The Snowy Hydro scheme is a political issue. Parliament can hold government to account on cost blowouts for instance.

Parliament could legislate to end or change the way Snowy Hydro works, affecting the financial interests of its contractors and sub contractors, she said. In the Bob Day case the Court took a broad view, which means that even if Senator Whitten's situation is not directly related to the public service, there could still be an issue with his eligibility to sit in parliament.

The opposition will have to decide whether to make a referral to the high court, which would examine the matter and make a decision on Senator Whitten's eligibility. The decision would have significant implications for the senator and the One Nation party, and could potentially affect the balance of power in the Senate





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