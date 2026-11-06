Victoria election campaign begins with tight races in key seats

Victoria's election campaign is underway with polls showing challenges for Labor and a strong challenge from One Nation, as key seats like Shepparton, Ringwood, Hawthorn and Sydenham draw attention.

Victoria's state election campaign has officially begun with the signing of the writs by Governor Margaret Gardner, but candidates have already been campaigning for weeks in what is being called one of the most consequential state elections in recent history.

The election will be held on November 28, with Labor seeking a historic fourth term. Accent Research shows 11 per cent of voters plan to move their vote to the Coalition, while 13 per cent plan to move to One Nation. Labor, Liberal and One Nation leaders refuse to entertain any alliance. The election period is now officially underway.

Also read Barnaby Joyce Says NSW, Not Victoria, Is the Real Test for One Nation

One Nation Candidate Sparks Controversy With Netball Remarks

One Nation candidate for Shepparton, Phil Bryant, has caused controversy with comments made at his campaign launch in September. The 58-year-old, who is vying for the lower house seat in Victoria's north-east, compared coaching girls netball teams and working with women to herding chickens, calling the experiences very hard for him. He also called his former employer Woolworths the wokest company in Australia, other than the AFL. Shepparton is a key electorate.

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Spanning 3289 square kilometres, it is an economic powerhouse thanks to booming manufacturing and agricultural industries and a significant migrant population. While historically a Nationals stronghold, independent Suzanna Sheed won the seat in 2014 and retained it in 2018, before the Nationals' Kim O'Keeffe reclaimed it in 2022 with a margin of 24 per cent. O'Keeffe has announced she will retire, leaving the field open to outsiders.

Shepparton Key Electorate For Minor Party Test

One Nation is hoping to capitalise on growing turnout in the region, making Shepparton a critical test for how the minor party will fare at a state level. The inner-eastern seat of Hawthorn is also one to watch. Once a jewel in the Liberal Party's crown, it has become less reliable due to its socially progressive and highly educated population.

The success of the teal independent movement, including Monique Ryan unseating then-treasurer Josh Frydenberg in Kooyong, which encompasses Hawthorn, has changed the dynamics. Our reporter will be on the ground in Victoria's north-east, where the seat of Shepparton is seen as the seat to watch in 2026. In Ringwood, Labor is facing a challenge in holding the outer-east seat it won in 2018 with a 7.5 per cent two-party preferred margin thanks to Will Fowles.

Liberal Party Hungry To Win Back Lost Territory

The Liberal Party is hungry to win back lost territory. A recent candidates' debate at Whitehorse Uniting Church saw Family First upper house candidate Alex van der End tell Labor candidate for Ringwood, Rachel Halse, to keep your knickers on. Family First candidate Elaine Huang was a late addition, but Van der End took the seat on stage for their party. Voters like Vanessa Galea are the kind Labor is most worried about.

Though she describes herself as not a political person, she has historically seen the party as a voice for the hard workers, for people that are maybe blue-collar, like her father who worked in a factory. Labor has long relied on rusted-on working-class voters like Galea to form a vast red wall of electorates across Melbourne's west.

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In seats like Sydenham, people have always voted Labor, and Galea says she is the type of person that finds change a bit difficult. It is why she has gone the way she has for years on end. Sydenham is a crowded field of colourful candidates, with a level of unbottled suburban fury, collapsing infrastructure, looming data centres and a genuine three-way contest.

Our reporter, who has covered state and federal politics for most of the past 15 years, including three state elections, four federal elections and about 15 by-elections, will be covering Hawthorn this election. Once a so-called jewel in the Liberal Party's crown, this inner-eastern seat has become less reliable in recent years. The success of the teal independent movement and Monique Ryan unseating Josh Frydenberg in Kooyong has not helped matters.

Media Focus On Four Critical Victorian Electorates

The Age will be paying special attention to four electorates across the state: Hawthorn, Ringwood, Sydenham and Shepparton. Across these seats, reporters will be on the ground to deep dive into the candidates and their policies, take a pulse check on how Victorians are feeling as they head into the polling booth, and report on what all of this means for the shape of our next state parliament.

With the writs issued, the petrol tanks of the political buses full, and the sausage sizzles set for Saturday, November 28, the starting gun for the state election has officially been fired. Stay tuned for in-depth coverage on the issues looming large in Victorian voters' minds.