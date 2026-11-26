Senator Leah Blyth has defected from the Liberal Party to Pauline Hanson's One Nation, blindsiding colleagues and delivering a political blow to Opposition Leader Angus Taylor.

South Australian Senator Leah Blyth has defected from the Liberal Party to Pauline Hanson's One Nation, in an announcement made at 11.30pm on Wednesday in The Australian that blindsided even her own staff and her housemate, NSW senator Jess Collins.

Blyth Defection Boosts Labor Hopes

The move offers Anthony Albanese hope he can eventually prevail over a fractured right no matter how severe Labor's economic woes. Pauline Hanson's surprise coup shows that for all its talk of beating Labor, One Nation is an anti-Liberal killing machine. Blyth is no Barnaby Joyce, so her shift will not change anything fundamental for either party.

Also read SA Liberal Senator Leah Blyth defects to One Nation, bringing party to five senators

But it is gold for Labor at the end of the parliamentary year as it struggles in the polls, and it exposes how far Angus Taylor's management of colleagues lags masters of the craft like John Howard. Canberra's rumour mill would usually catch wind of an event like this ahead of time. Instead, the late-night announcement blindsided Blyth's own staff, who were attending a Coalition Christmas party.

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Some Liberals say that Blyth, a former South Australia party president and low-visibility spokeswoman for defence infrastructure, wanted to delay the announcement. One Nation, however, was desperate to announce it today before parliament rose. Blyth joins a long list of senate defectors who have shown scant regard to the will of voters who elected a senator for a certain party only for them to switch team. What made the betrayal particularly jarring was Blyth's recent crusade.

For months, her primary focus had been fighting what she believed, with some merit, were efforts by far-right Liberal senator Alex Antic to hollow out the South Australian division and push it toward a merger with One Nation. Blyth said in many conversations with this masthead that Antic was trying to effectively collapse the Liberal Party and hollow it out so that a merger become an inevitability.

Blyth Betrayal Marks Hypocrisy

Antic has never shut down the speculation and has at times flirted with the idea. The former Liberal once considered Hanson a corrosive force in politics and railed against Antic's brand of conservative politics. By jumping ship, Blyth has displayed a level of self-interest and hypocrisy that stands out even in federal politics. The irony runs deeper still.

The One Nation recruit had previously been an acolyte of Antic, who has for years stacked the South Australian division with evangelicals and anti-vaxxers. With Antic's support, she won a hard-fought preselection when Simon Birmingham's retirement opened up a casual vacancy in early 2025. As president of the South Australian division, however, Blyth grew disillusioned with Antic and alarmed by the creep of One Nation sentiment inside the dilapidated branch.

When she turned on her former sponsor, the fallout was harsh: Blyth told federal colleagues, from the right and moderates, that Antic's hardcore backers in Adelaide were treating her badly. The dispute all came to a head in September when Antic took control of the presidency at a party meeting in South Australia. Blyth arrived with police protection such was her worry.

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With her career on life support as Antic threatened to push her off the Senate ticket, Blyth had been petitioning Taylor and new president Tony Abbott. In a series of meetings and conversations with Taylor and his conservative allies, Blyth became worn down.

Taylor Ignored Blyths Warnings

She felt Taylor brushed off her allegations and concerns for the health of the party division to avoiding sticking his neck out in a factional dispute between his conservative supporters and the South Australian Moderates, whom he did not trust. One MP said of Taylor: He just doesn't listen and has no political radar.

While Taylor may well feel vindicated in questioning Blyth's motives, leaders who have succeeded in Canberra have all shown a deft touch in managing their backbench and using their authority to smother flare-ups. This doesn't excuse Blyth's duplicitous approach. The defection is a blow to Taylor at a time when his performance has been improving and the Coalition is gradually narrowing the gap with One Nation, with a strong focus on the slowing economy.

Coalition Divisions Remain Broken

In both South Australia and Western Australia, his party divisions are broken and may not be fit to fight a national election. One Nation has been playing down its chances at the Victorian election, though it now finishes the parliamentary year on a high just as it did when it announced Joyce's defection last year. Hanson has been fading slightly in the polls and struggling to inject herself into the political debate as it shifted from migration to inflation.

The defection is a stark reminder of the fragility on the right flank of Australian politics, and a warning of further instability or defections closer to the next election. It will leave Albanese grinning like a Cheshire cat, even as the economy sinks around him.