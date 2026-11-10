One Nation Staffer Allegedly Used Racial Slur Against Journalist John Paul Janke

Former One Nation staffer Charles Swindon alleges a party employee directed a racial slur at Indigenous journalist John Paul Janke during Pauline Hanson's Press Club address.

Allegations have emerged that a staffer for the One Nation political party used a derogatory racial slur against Indigenous journalist John Paul Janke earlier this year. The incident reportedly occurred during a press conference featuring party leader Pauline Hanson at the National Press Club in June. This development marks a significant escalation in the hostility faced by First Nations media professionals who seek to hold political figures accountable for their actions and policies.

Details Of The Alleged Racial Insult

Charles Swindon, a former One Nation staffer who previously led the campaign for the party's first elected lower house member, made the allegations public. He stated that during Hanson's address, a party employee watching from headquarters shouted an offensive racial term at Janke. The slur was directed solely because Janke asked a question of the party leader, performing his standard duties as a journalist covering the event.

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Racism In Australian Political Discourse

The revelation highlights a broader culture of contempt that persists within political parties seeking to influence national conversations. It reflects the systemic challenges Indigenous Australians face in public life, including racism and intimidation. The National Press Club serves as a critical forum for debate on policy and political analysis, yet journalists should never face abuse for asking questions. No political leader operates above scrutiny, and no reporter should be subjected to racial hatred for doing their job.

Context Of The Senate Inquiry Findings

These events occur against the backdrop of a recent Senate Inquiry into racism, hate, and violence directed at Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Janke provided evidence during this inquiry in August, noting that 727 submissions were received. These accounts from individuals, organizations, and advocacy groups confirm that racism is not diminishing but growing across the country. The problem is happening now, not just in the past, affecting communities from metropolitan centers to remote regions.

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Stakeholder Reactions And Defenses

One Nation senator Barnaby Joyce responded to Swindon's claims by stating that such language is unacceptable if used around him. However, he remained skeptical of the allegation, attributing it to the perspective of a disgruntled former employee. Joyce also linked the incident to debates over Indigenous funding oversight, suggesting the party's focus is on spending scrutiny rather than racism. He did not indicate whether an internal investigation was launched into the specific incident involving Janke.

Professional Impact On Indigenous Journalists

Janke was joined at the Senate Inquiry by other media professionals, including Network Ten journalist Narelda Jacobs and former Today show presenter Brooke Boney. They highlighted how they have been subjected to racism for simply asking questions and amplifying Indigenous voices. The biennial Australian Reconciliation Barometer documents a significant, long-term increase in racial discrimination against First Nations peoples. When racism makes Indigenous people weigh the cost of speaking, public debate loses essential knowledge and experience needed for effective policymaking.