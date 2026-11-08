One Nation Staffer Claims Unlawful Sacking Over Sean Black and Kelvin Morton Ties

Former staffer Charles Swindon alleges One Nation illegally fired him for raising concerns about Kelvin Morton, Sean Black, and Bianca Colecchia ahead of the state election.

Charles Swindon, a former senior staffer for One Nation, has filed serious allegations claiming he was unlawfully terminated from his position. He asserts the dismissal was retaliatory, stemming from his internal objections to the party maintaining connections with Sean Black, a former campaign director convicted of rape. Swindon further stated that his concerns regarding Kelvin Morton, a high-ranking official, and his associations with venues linked to criminal figures were ignored by party leadership.

Unlawful Termination And Internal Disputes

Swindon, who served as the first lower house MP elected under the party banner, broke his silence to detail the chaotic environment within the party headquarters. He claims that party leader Pauline Hanson downplayed the severity of Black's 2018 conviction for raping and assaulting an ex-partner. Swindon alleged that Morton jokingly referred to the crime as surprise sex, indicating a culture that dismissed serious legal offenses. This behavior reportedly occurred during the period leading up to the state election, highlighting the internal disregard for ethical standards.

Also read One Nation Insider Alleges Gina Rinehart Dictates Party Strategy and Policy

Concerns Regarding Sean Black And Fundraising

A central point of contention involves the continued involvement of Sean Black in party operations. Swindon alleges that Black continued to provide consulting and fundraising services to One Nation after being sacked from his director's role in April. This controversy arose amidst Black's ongoing legal and public relations issues regarding his past convictions. Swindon claims the party buried his concerns about a commercial deal between the party and Black's company during the Victorian election campaign. Black has denied any involvement in fundraising or consulting roles after his removal, contradicting Swindon's detailed account of internal operations.

Bianca Colecchia And Criminal Links Alleged

Swindon also directed criticism toward Bianca Colecchia, the Victorian state secretary and federal candidate for the seat of Bruce. He alleged that she failed to adequately investigate concerns about her conduct, specifically regarding her military past and previous political work for the US Democrats. Furthermore, Swindon pointed out that Colecchia had been accused by police of being a financier for the Comanchero bikie gang. These allegations suggest a pattern of overlooking significant legal and ethical red flags within the party's senior ranks.

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Gina Rinehart Influence And Party Strategy

The internal power dynamics within One Nation are also under scrutiny, with Swindon highlighting the influence of billionaire Gina Rinehart. He claims that Rinehart wields excessive control over party strategy despite not holding a formal position. Swindon stated that responses to questions about strategy or optics often included checking with Rinehart. Rinehart has denied any inappropriate involvement, pointing to financial backing for other political movements. However, Swindon argues that this behind-the-scenes influence contributes to the party's chaotic decision-making process.

Future Of One Nation And Political Stability

Speculation regarding the future of One Nation continues, particularly concerning David Farley, the first candidate to win a federal lower house seat for the party. Swindon claims that party leadership threatened to recoup financial campaign support if Farley attempted to leave. Farley has faced mixed public messaging on migration and speculation about his loyalty. Swindon noted that Farley privately expressed frustration with Hanson and James Ashby over their interference in policy positions. The high defection rate of One Nation representatives further underscores the instability within the political organization.