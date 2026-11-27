One Nation's rise in Victoria reveals fragile political loyalties as Labor faces collapse and Liberals capitalize on a fragmented electorate during the 2022 state election.

Voters across Victoria cast their ballots on Saturday during the 2022 state election, marking a dramatic shift in the state's political landscape. The rapid surge in support for One Nation in a region long considered hostile to Pauline Hanson's brand of politics has exposed the fragility of some of the oldest political loyalties in Australia. While MPs often claim no seat is truly safe, the current volatility suggests that rusted-on loyalty has evaporated for significant portions of the electorate.

One Nation Campaign Disrupts Established Conventions

The major parties, including Labor and the Liberal Coalition, spent years refining their campaigns by vetting candidates and adhering to established political conventions. They costed policies and subjected their frontbenches to rigorous scrutiny to appeal to mainstream voters. In stark contrast, One Nation has dispensed with much of the traditional campaign rule book. The party and its supporters have brought a degree of chaos to early voting centers and weathered a string of controversies regarding its candidates. Despite using fewer resources and having less preparation, One Nation has made significant inroads into two constituencies that have traditionally sustained the major parties: conservative Coalition supporters and Labor's working-class base. Approximately one in four Victorian voters plans to vote for One Nation, signaling a profound disruption in the political status quo.

Also read NSW One Nation leader Mike Newman accused of inappropriate comment and $135,000 spending breach

Labor MPs Fear Extended Political Wilderness

Behind closed doors, Labor MPs believe that winning more than 25 seats in the 88-seat Legislative Assembly will warrant celebration. However, the prevailing sentiment among the party's rank and file is not whether they are resigned to defeat, but how long they must spend in the political wilderness. Optimists estimate an eight-year absence before Labor returns to power, while pessimists suggest it could be twelve years. No one is discussing a comeback as early as 2030. The warning signs were present in 2022, though they were largely concealed by the scale of Labor's previous victory. Double-digit two-party-preferred swings against the party occurred in suburban seats such as Greenvale, Mill Park, St Albans, and Kororoit. These losses were absorbed by the enormous buffers Labor had built up over a quarter of a century, but securing a fourth term proved to be a significant stretch.

Labor Leadership Blames Pandemic Reaction

Labor MPs believe the expected wipeout is a delayed political reaction to the pandemic years. This interpretation allows the party to avoid confronting its more recent failures, including allegations of overspending, perceptions of arrogance, and a disregard for the threat posed by One Nation. Much attention has been placed on Opposition Leader Jess Wilson's disciplined campaigning style and her decision to replace Jacinta Allan as leader close to polling day. However, the overwhelming sentiment heard from voters this campaign had little to do with Labor's leadership. Instead, it reflected a general fury directed at the political establishment. The party appears to have relied on residual political capital from the Daniel Andrews era and its once-formidable campaign machine, while benefiting from the dysfunction of the Victorian Liberals.

Advertisement

Coalition Capitalizes on Fragmented Electorate

Perhaps even more remarkable than Labor's demise in Victoria is that the Liberal Party is expected to achieve one of its largest wins in modern history without necessarily increasing its primary vote. According to Wednesday's Resolve survey, the Coalition's primary vote was on track to reach 31 percent. Other polls placed them a few points higher. Either way, this represents a decline on the Coalition's primary vote of 34 percent recorded four years ago. Preferential voting may deliver the Coalition a strong mandate, but it will come from an increasingly fragmented electorate. This outcome marks a new political reality for all governments going forward. The party's transformation from a political laughingstock to a credible alternative government should not be understated.

Liberals Shift Focus From Internal Conflict

Until a year ago, Liberal MPs consistently devoted more energy to landing blows on each other than on the government. The current campaign has shown a marked change in priorities, with the party presenting a united front against Labor. This strategic shift, combined with the fragmentation of the voter base, has allowed the Coalition to capitalize on Labor's vulnerabilities. The rapid change in voter allegiance suggests that the traditional boundaries between major parties have blurred. One Nation's ability to attract voters from both major parties indicates a deep dissatisfaction with the established order. As the results come in, the focus will shift to how the major parties respond to this new political reality and whether they can rebuild trust with a disenchanted electorate.