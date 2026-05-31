One Nation surges in polls, Labor's primary vote falls, while Australia switches to used American nuclear submarines in AUKUS deal

A recent Redbridge Group/Accent Research poll has revealed a significant shift in primary support, with One Nation jumping four percentage points to 31 per cent, while Labor's primary vote fell three points to 28 per cent. The Coalition's vote dipped further to 20 per cent. The polling was released on the same day the government announced a major shake-up in the multibillion-dollar AUKUS deal, with Australia set to switch to used American nuclear submarines.

In a massive political disruption, new polling has pegged One Nation as the most popular party in the country, leapfrogging Labor in primary support. A recent Redbridge Group/Accent Research poll revealed primary support for One Nation had jumped four percentage points to 31 per cent since the pre-budget poll a month ago.

Meanwhile, Labor's primary vote fell three points to 28 per cent and the Coalition dipped further to 20 per cent. One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson during a doorstop interview in the press gallery at Parliament House. Labor leads One Nation on a two-party-preferred basis but the gap has narrowed from 10 points to just 51-49. A record 63 per cent of those polled believed the country was heading in the wrong direction, helping to explain the One Nation surge.

The downstream effects of the budget and another interest rate rise is Labor have lost more vote share, but the Coalition aren't the beneficiaries on a primary vote basis. With almost two-thirds of the electorate now saying Australia is heading in the wrong direction, that pervasive negative mood sentiment is fuelling more anti-establishment support and a view among a growing cohort of voters that the answer lies outside established norms and major parties. 9News political editor Charles Croucher stressed polls didn't directly translate into votes but One Nation could win seats if the trend continued.

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson says she believes she can take the top job. The polling was released on the same day the government announced a major shake-up in the multibillion-dollar AUKUS deal, with Australia set to switch to used American nuclear submarines. Defence Minister Richard Marles was in Singapore with his American and British counterparts, who agreed to greater collaboration on underwater drones and weaponry for autonomous subs and a change for the AUKUS agreement.

Australia will receive three used Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines from America, not the mix of new and used boats as first planned. Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 23rd IISS Shangri-La Dialogue.

China's leadership didn't attend this year's Shangri-La Dialogue but with wars still ravaging the Middle East and Ukraine the middle powers are praising the recent summit in Beijing, desperate to avoid regional wars becoming a world war. The AUKUS deal will be part of Australia's defence strategy for decades to come, forcing it to survive changes at the White House, Downing Street and in Canberra





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One Nation Labor Coalition AUKUS Australia Defence Minister Richard Marles Senator Pauline Hanson Redbridge Group/Accent Research Poll

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