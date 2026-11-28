One Nation has emerged as a disruptive force in Victoria's election, winning about 32 per cent of the regional primary vote compared with 15.7 per cent in Melbourne, as Labor and the Nationals face losses in rural and regional seats.

One Nation has asserted itself as a disruptive force in Victoria's election, driven largely by a surge in the regions where it polled about 32.3 per cent of the primary vote compared with 15.7 per cent in metropolitan Melbourne in a 9:15pm snapshot on Saturday.

One Nation Surge in Regional Victoria

The party turned previously safe rural and regional seats into marginal contests. Early results indicated Labor was set for a punishing evening after 12 years in power, with expectations that many seats would fall to its political adversaries. At the time of writing, there were no regional or rural seats where Labor was clearly leading, although the vast majority of booths were yet to be counted.

Also read Australian Political Outlook: Labor Wins, One Nation Gains, and Economic Headwinds

In Gippsland East, One Nation was slightly ahead early, but most of the vote was yet to be counted. The Nationals were without an incumbent after Tim Bull retired, making way for Gemma Rendell. Former Victorian Farmers Federation president Brett Hosking was fending off a fierce challenge from One Nation candidate Garner Smith, a former local mayor and serving councillor.

Smith mounted a highly visible campaign with orange corflutes posted on the fences of many farmers across the electorate, which spans from Echuca to Swan Hill. With driving the primary means of transport across the vast district, many people were exposed to Smith campaign material.

Advertisement

He had significant name recognition through his retail business and work as a farmer, and pitched himself as a political outsider despite working in policy for The Nationals and being a member until defecting to One Nation. In Murray Plains, the Nationals faced the added challenge of former party leader Peter Walsh retiring, leaving them without incumbency.

Walsh had held the electorate by 22.9 per cent after the 2022 election, but said no Nationals seat was safe where there was a retiring member. Victorian Nationals leader Danny O'Brien faced a stiff challenge in Gippsland South from One Nation candidate Bianca Wilkie. About 9pm on Saturday, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson took to the stage at her party post-campaign event amid rapturous cheers.

Asked how she would measure success, Hanson said: Success is offering the people a choice, a real alternative to the uni-party. Success is giving Victorians a chance to say no to another four years of managed decline. She said both Labor and Liberal knew One Nation was snapping at the heels of the political establishment. Former premier Jacinta Allan's decision to stand down before the election left Bendigo East without an incumbent.

Contested Seats in Mildura and Bass

Nationals challenger Andrew Lethlean was strongly fancied to win the seat, which had been in Labor hands since 1999. In Mildura, Nationals incumbent Jade Benham was locked in a tight contest with One Nation candidate Guy Cooper, but results from many booths were yet to be updated. The seat is among Victoria's most marginal, with the Nationals holding it by 1.2 per cent after 2022.

Labor seemed all but certain to lose the ultra-marginal seat of Bass, which includes Phillip Island, Cranbourne South and Wonthaggi and which it took from the Liberals in 2018. With Labor's Jordan Crugnale standing down and a widespread electoral backlash, there was little expectation Labor would retain the district and its 0.2 per cent margin. Labor's Paul Mercurio also had a near impossible task of retaining his Mornington Peninsula seat of Hastings with its 1.4 per cent margin.

Last night he was lagging both the Liberals and One Nation. Labor incumbent in Ripon, Martha Haylett, had just a 3 per cent margin to fend off challengers from the Nationals, Liberals and One Nation. One Nation had taken an early lead in Ripon in western Victoria on Saturday night. In the Ballarat seat of Eureka, Labor incumbent Michaela Settle was trailing both the Liberal Party and One Nation on first preference votes.

Advertisement

One Nation's Eureka candidate Paul Ballinger said he was not getting ahead of himself despite a strong start. There is still an awful long way to go, he said. He said voters were sick of professional politicians who had never actually been out in the real world. In the western Victorian seat of Lowan, Nationals incumbent Emma Kealy was holding off a surge from One Nation candidate Andrew Partridge.

Rural Victoria has traditionally been Coalition territory, even though Labor had built strongholds in regional cities including Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong. The retirement of two popular Nationals MPs were among the factors working against the country party throughout the campaign. Before polls closed, Chris Burson, One Nation's lead candidate for Western Victoria, stood with three fellow candidates outside a Geelong polling booth.

I think there's a real vibe that things are going to change in not just Victoria, but Geelong, he said. It's really exciting. I mean, this is history, really. As one of the slowest and most complicated election night counts neared midnight, it appeared Burson was right.

Preference Flows Dampen Orange Wave

Despite the huge primary vote, the orange wave faced complicated preference flows that could dampen the surge. Prior to election day, Narrancan, Morwell and Murray Plains were seen as seats One Nation had a strong chance of taking. But taking more than 40 per cent of primary votes in all three as of 11pm had not translated to wins.

All three looked on track to be won by the Coalition, with the Coalition poised to convert strong primaries and favourable preferences into regional seats. As her own seat hung in the balance, Labor Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said it had been an extraordinary day for democracy. We have seen the emergence of One Nation, we've seen a huge Greens vote - this has really shaken everything up, she said.

Upper House Strategy and Reaction

She voiced disappointment that Premier Ben Carroll lost his seat of Niddrie in what was a catastrophic election for Labor. I'm sad for Ben. He's given so much to the Labor Party, but I'll have to process that, she said. While a slow count continued, One Nation was already looking toward expected preference flows in the upper house, where it hoped votes would translate into MPs.

We're more likely to have success in the upper house than the lower house, as we've talked about before, because of those preferences, said Pauline Hanson's chief of staff Chris Taylor. But they're building, they're building. Hanson addressed an adoring crowd on Saturday evening, saying the party's mission to disrupt Victoria's political status quo was already a success. One Nation is snapping at the heels of the political establishment, Labor and Liberal both, and they know it, she said.