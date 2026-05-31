One Nation Surges Past Major Parties as Labor Budget Fails to Win Over Young Voters

One Nation's primary vote has surpassed both Labor and the Coalition, driven by strong support among millennials and Gen X, while Labor's federal budget receives negative assessments across demographics, particularly from younger voters who feel disconnected from the proposed tax changes.

One Nation 's primary vote has surged past both major parties, according to a new Redbridge poll, as Labor's federal budget fails to resonate with younger voters.

The poll, published on Sunday, shows One Nation leading Labor and the Coalition with 31 percent of the primary vote, while Labor dropped to 28 percent and the Coalition fell to 20 percent. Among millennials, One Nation has overtaken Labor, winning 30 percent support compared to Labor's 28 percent.

However, One Nation's share among Gen Z remains at just 10 percent, reflecting a generational divide in political preferences. Labor's budget, designed to address intergenerational equity, has been met with widespread negativity. The Redbridge survey found that assessments across all demographics were broadly negative, with a plurality of voters believing the budget would be bad for both the country and themselves personally.

While Gen Z voters are the most optimistic, 58 percent still believe Australia is heading in the wrong direction. Only 6 percent of Gen Z reported noticing a great deal about the budget, while 47 percent said they had noticed very little. Pollster Tony Barry commented that Labor has a lot of ground to cover to improve voter perceptions, as the budget appears to have turbocharged anti-establishment sentiment.

The government's key housing measures include changes to negative gearing and the capital gains tax discount. Treasury modelling released over the weekend indicates that home ownership has fallen by 3 percent (or 280,000 homes) since the Coalition introduced the 50 percent CGT discount in 1999. Treasurer Jim Chalmers argued that while supply is the main game, tax policy plays an important role, and the measures will enable 75,000 first home buyers to enter the market over the next decade.

Housing Minister Clare O'Neil acknowledged the challenges of an aging population, serious productivity problems, and a generation of young people who no longer believe they will be able to own a home. One Nation's leader, Pauline Hanson, has capitalized on the discontent, building on recent momentum from the party's historic victory in the Farrer by-election.

Hanson told Sky News she would not rule out running for a seat in the House of Representatives, potentially positioning herself as a prime ministerial candidate. She leads as preferred prime minister among Gen X voters, with 30 percent support compared to 27 percent for Anthony Albanese and 14 percent for Angus Taylor. Hanson stated, 'This isn't just a Coalition problem. It's about Labor, it's about the Greens, it's about everyone.

There's such an undercurrent that's happening in this country, that people are fed up and they want change.

' The poll results are likely to trouble Labor strategists, who did not anticipate rejection from younger voters despite expecting backlash from investors and the business sector





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

One Nation Labor Budget Millennials Polling Housing Affordability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Not our friends’: Outgoing Liberal chief’s blunt One Nation warningAndrew Hirst used his departure after nine years as Liberal federal director to warn of One Nation’s rise, and that party membership skewed heavily male – and old.

Read more »

‘Not our friends’: Outgoing Liberal chief’s blunt One Nation warningAndrew Hirst used his departure after nine years as Liberal federal director to warn of One Nation’s rise, and that party membership skewed heavily male – and old.

Read more »

As One Nation broadens its economic appeal, the Liberals return to culture warsThe Coalition's answer to the rise of conservative populism has been to treat it primarily as a cultural phenomenon. Under Angus Taylor, that instinct appears to be hardening.

Read more »

One Nation surges in polls, Labor's primary vote falls, while Australia switches to used American nuclear submarines in AUKUS dealA recent Redbridge Group/Accent Research poll has revealed a significant shift in primary support, with One Nation jumping four percentage points to 31 per cent, while Labor's primary vote fell three points to 28 per cent. The Coalition's vote dipped further to 20 per cent. The polling was released on the same day the government announced a major shake-up in the multibillion-dollar AUKUS deal, with Australia set to switch to used American nuclear submarines.

Read more »