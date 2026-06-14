One Nation Surges to Lead in Australian Polls as Trump Criticizes Israel Over Lebanon Strikes

Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party has overtaken both Labor and the Coalition in primary vote, marking a historic shift in Australian politics. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for airstrikes on Lebanon, warning they could derail peace negotiations with Iran.

Pauline Hanson 's One Nation Party has surged to an unprecedented lead in the latest Resolve Political Monitor, with the party now commanding 29 percent of the primary vote, a five-point jump from the previous month.

For the first time, One Nation has edged out both major parties, with Labor trailing at 28 percent and the Coalition crashing to a record low of just 20 percent. This dramatic shift reflects growing voter discontent with the established political order, as Australians increasingly turn to populist alternatives.

The Coalition's decline is particularly stark, dropping three percentage points from last month and falling outside the poll's margin of error, while Labor's primary vote slipped by one point to its lowest level since February 2025, when the then-Coalition government held 39 percent before its electoral defeat in May. Political analysts attribute One Nation's rise to a combination of economic anxiety, cultural backlash, and dissatisfaction with both major parties' handling of key issues such as cost of living, immigration, and national security.

Hanson's direct messaging and anti-establishment rhetoric have resonated with voters who feel left behind by the mainstream political process. The polling data, collected from a nationally representative sample of over 1,600 voters, shows a significant erosion of support for the traditional two-party system, with minor parties and independents collectively capturing a record share of the vote.

This development poses a serious challenge to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has seen his personal approval ratings dwindle as Hanson surpasses him as Australians' first choice for prime minister. Meanwhile, the Coalition under its new leader is struggling to regain its footing after the devastating May election loss, with internal divisions over policy direction further complicating efforts to mount a credible opposition.

The political landscape is now shifting rapidly, and the next federal election, due within two years, is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. In a separate but equally significant development, US President Donald Trump has unleashed a blistering attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over airstrikes on Lebanon, accusing him of jeopardizing a potential peace deal with Iran that could end months of regional conflict.

In an interview with Axios, Trump expressed fury at the timing and nature of the strikes, which he said undermined delicate negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Trump stated, "Why did Bibi have to do a f---ing attack? I was so pissed off," using the Israeli leader's nickname.

He called on both sides to stand down and return to negotiations, warning that continued hostilities could lead to a broader war that would disrupt global oil supplies and further destabilize the Middle East. The airstrikes, which targeted areas in Beirut's southern suburbs, were in response to rocket attacks from Hezbollah fighters on civilian targets in northern Israel, according to the Israeli government.

However, Trump argued that such actions were reckless and counterproductive, especially given the progress made in talks with Iran. He expressed confidence that a peace deal could be reached if all parties exercised restraint. The comments highlight a growing rift between Trump and Netanyahu, with the former president criticizing his former ally's judgement and decision-making under pressure.

International mediators are now scrambling to salvage the peace process, with hopes pinned on an agreement that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stabilize energy markets. The situation remains fluid, with both Israel and Hezbollah showing no signs of backing down, while the US administration attempts to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic channels. The outcome of these interconnected crises will have far-reaching implications for global security and the political fortunes of leaders on both sides of the Atlantic.

Amid these political and diplomatic upheavals, other news stories have also captured attention. Australia is facing a diplomatic crisis over plans to force gas exporters to hold back supplies for domestic use, alarming trade partners and threatening relations with key allies. China's rapid expansion of its nuclear-powered submarine fleet and long-range missile stockpile is intensifying security concerns in the region, with analysts warning that Australia could become a target within the next decade.

In a bizarre incident in Pakistan, a woman and her family were mistakenly attacked by police who thought they were armed robbers, leaving them injured and traumatized. On a lighter note, Australian football sensation Nestory Irankunda has boosted national morale, declaring that the Socceroos are determined to show the world they can achieve something special after kicking off their World Cup campaign with a decisive 2-0 victory over Turkey.

However, the dominant themes remain the seismic shifts in Australian politics and the volatile geopolitical landscape driven by Trump's intervention in the Middle East. As Hanson's One Nation continues to gain momentum, the traditional parties will be forced to adapt or risk further marginalization.

Meanwhile, the fallout from Trump's remarks will likely reverberate through international relations, as leaders weigh the risks of military action against the imperative of diplomacy. The coming months will test the resilience of democratic institutions and the ability of nations to navigate a complex web of domestic and foreign challenges





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