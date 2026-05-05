One Nation Surpasses Coalition in Polls as Labor Support Declines

Recent polling data indicates a significant shift in Australian politics, with One Nation consistently outperforming the Coalition and Labor experiencing a decline in support. The Coalition struggles to regain ground amid growing economic concerns and a willingness from One Nation to negotiate a confidence and supply agreement.

The Australian political landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, marked by a decline in support for the governing Labor party and a surprising surge in popularity for One Nation .

Recent polling data reveals a fragmented electorate, with the Coalition struggling to regain ground and consistently trailing behind One Nation for the eighth consecutive poll. This shift represents a dramatic departure from the May 3, 2025, election, where Labor secured a substantial 94-seat supermajority in the House of Representatives.

The latest Sky News Pulse, conducted from April 28 to May 5, 2026, indicates a 5 percent drop in Labor’s support and an even more substantial 11 percent decline for the Coalition since the last election. Conversely, One Nation has experienced an impressive 18 percent increase in support over the past year, stabilizing in the mid-20s and consistently outperforming the Coalition since January 27, 2026.

A concerning trend for the Coalition is the migration of nearly one-third of its 2025 voters to One Nation, signaling a deep dissatisfaction within its traditional base. While One Nation experienced a minor dip of three points in the past fortnight, falling to 24 percent, it maintains strong support among working-class and regional voters, a demographic crucial for electoral success.

The ongoing cost of living crisis is exacerbating the political instability, with nearly half of Australians reporting a worsening financial situation in the past three months. This economic pressure is fueling calls for fiscal responsibility, as approximately one-third of voters urge the Albanese government to prioritize spending cuts, debt reduction, and inflation control in the upcoming budget. Income tax cuts are a significantly less popular option, favored by only around one in ten voters.

Despite these challenges, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese maintains a lead in preferred prime minister rankings, holding a 45-36 advantage over Opposition Leader Angus Taylor. His lead over One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is even more pronounced, at 54-35.

However, both leaders face net negative approval ratings, with Albanese at -14 percent and Taylor at -4 percent, reflecting a broader sense of public dissatisfaction. Amidst this dynamic, Pauline Hanson has signaled a willingness to negotiate with the Coalition, offering confidence and supply in exchange for specific policy concessions.

She explicitly stated her party’s readiness to support a Coalition government solely to remove Labor from power, but firmly rejected any offers of ministry positions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining independent voting rights. Hanson’s policy demands center around dismantling key Labor initiatives, including the net zero target and the Paris Agreement, alongside significant changes to immigration policies, a renewed focus on domestic manufacturing, and a re-evaluation of gender ideology.

The potential for a deal between the Coalition and One Nation is further evidenced by their recent preference deal in the Farrer by-election, a traditionally safe Coalition seat. This agreement prioritizes Nationals and Liberals over Teal candidate Michelle Milthorpe, demonstrating a strategic alignment aimed at preventing a loss to an independent. Internal Liberal Party polling suggests the Coalition candidate is currently the frontrunner in Farrer, a seat held continuously by Coalition MPs since its creation in 1949.

The by-election outcome will be a crucial test of the Coalition’s ability to consolidate its base and potentially leverage support from One Nation voters. The broader implications of these developments are significant, suggesting a potential realignment of Australian politics and a weakening of the traditional two-party system.

The Coalition’s failure to capitalize on Labor’s vulnerabilities and the rise of One Nation represent a profound challenge to the established political order, potentially paving the way for a more fragmented and unpredictable future





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