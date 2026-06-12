One Nation Targets Albanese, Bowen, and Burke in $3 Million 'Fire the Liar' Campaign

One Nation has launched a multi-million dollar campaign to unseat Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Energy Minister Chris Bowen, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, and MP Dan Repacholi. The 'Fire the Liar' initiative, funded by nearly $3 million from 45,000 donations, accuses the government of lying on key issues and aims to defeat the 'economy destroying Labor government' in targeted safe seats.

One Nation has announced a targeted campaign against key Labor Party figures ahead of the next federal election . The party will focus its efforts on unseating Prime Minister Anthony Albanese , Energy Minister Chris Bowen , Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke , and ALP Hunter MP Dan Repacholi .

This strategy follows a highly successful fundraising drive, which has already amassed close to $3 million from over 45,000 individual donations, averaging around $58 per contribution. A spokesperson for One Nation confirmed to SkyNews.com.au that every dollar raised will be allocated specifically to contest these Labor-held seats, with the ultimate goal of removing what they describe as an 'economy destroying Labor government.

' The campaign, branded 'Fire the Liar,' employs mobile billboard trucks and advertisements accusing Prime Minister Albanese of deceit on a wide array of issues, from immigration and energy prices to the Voice to Parliament and tax policy. The party asserts that the message resonates widely because voters across Australia feel misled by the government.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who holds the seat of Grayndler with a 16 percent margin, and his colleagues in similarly safe Labor constituencies are now facing a coordinated challenge. Tony Burke has represented Watson since 2004 with a comparable 16 percent buffer, while Chris Bowen's seat is also considered secure. Dan Repacholi, the MP for Hunter, is another focal point, with One Nation even deploying a 'Fire the Liar' truck outside his office.

Historically, these ministers have not encountered serious electoral threats, but One Nation's significant financial war chest and targeted messaging aim to change that dynamic. The party believes that the substantial public response to its fundraiser, which concluded with a 'functional audit' confirming the legitimacy of the donations, is a clear indicator of grassroots discontent. Despite the relatively short duration of the campaign since its launch on Wednesday, One Nation is confident the outreach will continue extensively.

In response to the revelations, Prime Minister Albanese publicly questioned the validity of the reported donation total during a press conference, stating, 'Did she though, what evidence is there?

' This skepticism was met with the findings of an audit obtained by Sky News. Conducted by an individual named Mr. Monnink, the review affirmed that the fundraising total calculation includes only successfully received and validated donation payments, lending credibility to One Nation's claim of nearly $2.93 million raised towards a $3 million target.

The political landscape is thus witnessing a direct confrontation: a populist movement leveraging small-dollar donations to challenge the incumbency of three senior cabinet ministers and a backbencher, framing the contest as a referendum on trust and economic management. As the next election approaches, the 'Fire the Liar' campaign will serve as a critical test of One Nation's ability to convert financial support and protest sentiment into actual seat victories against established Labor strongholds





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One Nation Anthony Albanese Chris Bowen Tony Burke Dan Repacholi Fire The Liar Fundraising Federal Election Labor Party Targeted Campaign

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