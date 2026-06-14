One Nation Tops Poll and Pauline Hanson Leads Preferred Prime Minister Race, Signalling Major Shift in Australian Politics

A new Resolve Political Monitor survey shows One Nation achieving a 29% primary vote, its highest ever, while leader Pauline Hanson captures 33% of preferred prime minister support, challenging both Labor and the Coalition.

The latest Resolve Political Monitor poll, conducted between June 8 and June 13, has sent a clear signal through the halls of Parliament in Canberra: voters are not only elevating One Nation to the position of the most popular party in Australia, they are also naming its leader, Pauline Hanson , as their preferred prime minister for the first time.

The poll shows One Nation capturing 29 percent of the primary vote, a five‑point increase since the previous survey, while the Labor Party trails closely behind at 28 percent. The traditional Coalition, meanwhile, has slumped to a historic low of just 20 percent of the primary vote. In a three‑way contest for preferred prime minister, respondents were asked to choose between incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, and One Nation's Pauline Hanson.

Hanson emerged as the clear front‑runner, attracting 33 percent of the vote, ahead of Albanese's 29 percent and Taylor's modest 16 percent. An additional 22 percent of respondents said they were still undecided, underscoring the volatility of the current electoral landscape. The poll's findings echo earlier surveys that have documented the steady ascent of One Nation and the growing appeal of its polarising leader, who has long been dismissed by the political establishment as a provocateur and a fringe figure.

The latest numbers, however, suggest a profound sense of frustration among the electorate, with many voters feeling ignored by both major parties. The implications of this shift are significant for the political calculus in Australia. Both the Labor government and the Liberal‑National Coalition will need to treat the One Nation surge as a serious threat if they hope to retain or regain power in the next federal election.

The trend also mirrors broader international patterns, where right‑wing populist movements have gained ground in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States. In the United States, the Democratic Party's failure to engage a segment of the electorate in 2016 contributed to Donald Trump's unexpected victory, a lesson that Australian parties appear to be learning the hard way. Demographic analysis within the Resolve poll challenges long‑standing stereotypes about One Nation's voter base.

While the party's rhetoric frequently emphasizes stricter immigration controls, 28 percent of its supporters were born overseas, and 24 percent identify as non‑Anglo, indicating that the party's appeal extends beyond the traditionally assumed rural, male, Anglo‑Australian constituency. Around one‑third of supporters claim an Anglo background, but the data reveal a more diverse coalition of disaffected voters.

This diversity suggests that the party is capitalising on a broader sense of disenchantment with the political status quo, rather than simply exploiting anti‑immigrant sentiment. For Labor and the Coalition, the challenge now is to devise policies that address the underlying sources of voter anger without capitulating to simplistic, populist solutions.

Experts warn that if mainstream parties continue to ignore or marginalise these concerns, the electorate may reward One Nation with greater representation at the next election, potentially reshaping Australia's political landscape in ways that could prove destabilising. The Resolve poll thus serves as both a warning and an opportunity: a warning that the traditional two‑party dominance is under siege, and an opportunity for policymakers to re‑engage a segment of the population that feels unheard and overlooked.

The coming months will test whether the established parties can adapt their platforms and messaging to reclaim the trust of these voters, or whether Pauline Hanson's One Nation will ride the wave of discontent all the way to governing power





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