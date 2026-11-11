One Nation candidate Chris Moore apologises for offensive posts as party dumps Hitler-praising candidate

One Nation's Greenvale candidate Chris Moore has apologised for racist, homophobic and sexist social media posts, while the party disendorsed its Preston candidate over comments praising Adolf Hitler.

A One Nation candidate in Victoria has apologised for a series of offensive social media comments, including repeated references to Australian-Indians as curry munchers, comparing a woman in a burqa to a bag of rubbish, and sharing an image calling Julia Gillard a slut.

The party candidate for Greenvale on Melbourne north-western fringe, Chris Moore, also made derogatory comments about lesbians and refugees and once posted that he does not like the way the new homo cleaner at work looks at me. One Nation Victoria has not disendorsed the candidate over the comments, which were made on his personal Facebook page between 2010 and 2012.

Also read One Nation circus flops into Angus Taylor’s electorate

Chris Moore Apologises For Offensive Past Posts

In a statement, Moore told Guardian Australia these were unthoughtful posts I shared as a young man among close friends. They do not reflect who I am today, Moore said. Today I am focused on doing the right thing by the voters of Greenvale, and giving them a strong voice in the Victorian Parliament. In 2012, Moore shared a picture of a woman and a child both wearing a burqa and standing between two full plastic rubbish bags.

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He then posted Haha spot the difference. Moore also shared an image of Gillard and the Neighbours character Alf Stewart. The image of Gillard was accompanied by the caption smash my box Alf. The image of Stewart was accompanied with If I wanted a greasy red box I would go to KFC ya slut.

Moore also posted saying he should probably stop shouting Curry Muncher at the TV when I have got Indians living next door. He also posted that he wonders who does the dishes in a lesbian relationship. In 2010 he posted Just got the curry munchers to wash his car and pretty happy with the way it came up, looks like the boat people are good for something after all.

One Nation Disends Preston Candidate Over Hitler Comments

Greenvale is a fairly safe Labor seat with a margin of 7.1 per cent. It is held by Iwan Walters, a parliamentary secretary for multicultural affairs. On Tuesday, One Nation Victoria disendorsed its candidate for Preston, Franco Guardiani, whose private social media account described Adolf Hitler as the GOAT and claimed that importing Islam is making pedophilia legal. The party Victorian leader, Warren Pickering, said Guardiani was disendorsed as soon as the comments were confirmed.

At a time when Jewish Australians are experiencing unprecedented persecution, we are appalled that these comments have been made, Pickering said. Guardiani said he was disappointed by the party decision to dump him but understood their decision. It is unclear how these candidate personal social media histories were not detected during candidate selection and vetting processes. The party has claimed to have invested time and money into improving this process.

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In Victoria, One Nation candidates must provide their personal social media accounts for vetting. They are also interviewed by a three-person selection panel including Pickering and two party officials. Victorians will head to the polls on November 28 to decide who will hold the balance of power in the state for the next four years. The Liberal Party is picking up the pieces today after being forced to dump its Williamstown candidate over offensive social media posts.

Liberal Party Dumps Williamstown Candidate Lindemann

The Liberal Party disendorsed its Williamstown candidate over offensive comments it says he made about Indigenous Australians. In a statement, the party says it has withdrawn its support and endorsement of Lindemann over views he expressed, which had recently come to light. These comments are offensive, unacceptable and inconsistent with the values and standards expected of Liberal candidates, the statement says. All candidates are expected to treat Australians with dignity and respect.

Mr Lindemann comments fell short of that standard. The party was not previously aware of Lindemann comments, the statement says. Appearing on the ABC News Breakfast program this morning, Wilson said the comments made by Lindemann were deeply offensive. I have the highest of standards when it comes to my team and we acted swiftly to disendorse, she said.

We are bringing you live coverage today from the Victorian state election campaign trail. After a brief pause for Remembrance Day, Labor and the Liberals will resume their election campaigns, travelling across the state in big campaign buses to visit critical electorates. We will be bringing you any new policy announcements, plus coverage from the day of public hearings in the Big Build royal commission.