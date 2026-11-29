Pauline Hanson and Mark Pickering celebrate One Nation's strong 22 percent primary vote in Victoria. The party claims a permanent place in politics ahead of the 2028 federal election.

The Australia One Nation party secured a significant political milestone in Victoria on election night, capturing 22 percent of the primary vote. Party founder Pauline Hanson and state leader Mark Pickering declared the result a definitive step toward winning the next federal election in 2028. The outcome signals that One Nation is now a permanent fixture in the Australian political landscape, particularly in states where conservative forces were fragmented by the presence of a strong third-party contender.

Primary Vote Share and Seat Projections

Mark Pickering, the federal director and upper house candidate, acknowledged that while the primary vote was strong, translating that support into actual parliamentary seats would require complex preference deals. He noted that in several electorates, including his own seat of Pakenham, One Nation might lead on primary votes but could still lose the seat after the distribution of preferences from the Greens, Labor, and the Liberal Party. Despite this hurdle, Pickering remained confident that the 22 percent figure demonstrated the party's broad appeal and ability to challenge the established two-party system.

Also read Victoria state election 2026 LIVE: Election results and seats

The party's performance was particularly notable in the upper house, where Pickering expressed ebullience as early results suggested a strong showing. Chants of "Aussie Aussie Aussie, oi oi oi" erupted from supporters at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre as Pickering addressed the crowd. He framed the result as a step toward taking the state back into the hands of conservatives, regardless of the final parliamentary composition. This strategy aims to leverage One Nation's vote share to pressure traditional conservative parties on their core policy platforms.

Ralph Babet Confirms Departure from Parliament

Speculation regarding potential defections was quelled by Ralph Babet, the federal senator for the United Australia Party, who attended the event. Babet, who had previously announced he would not contest the next federal election, confirmed that he had no plans to join One Nation. He stated that his values, including Australia first policies and limited government, were aligned with Hanson's party, but he intended to leave parliament entirely. Babet criticized the Liberal Party for pretending to uphold these values while failing to deliver them effectively.

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The presence of Babet and recently defected Liberal federal senator Leah Blyth highlighted the shifting allegiances within the conservative spectrum. Blyth arrived in Melbourne accompanied by federal director James Ashby, who had flown in on One Nation aircraft at 2:30 am. The attendance of these figures underscored the party's growing influence and its ability to attract disaffected politicians from other conservative-aligned groups. Their presence added credibility to One Nation's claim that it represents the true conservative voice in Australian politics.

Pauline Hanson Celebrates Growth Amid Controversy

Pauline Hanson delivered a passionate speech praising Mark Pickering for his leadership and resilience against media scrutiny. She referenced the allegations made by Pickering's ex-partner, Jo Scott, which led to his admission of previous drug and alcohol abuse. Hanson stated that she had seen Pickering grow over time and described the media as a pack of wolves ready to tear him down. She used the platform to reinforce One Nation's immigration stance, welcoming new Australians who respect and love the nation.

One Nation upper house candidate Mark Nicholson also contributed to the evening's messaging, known for creating the party's controversial cartoons. He made strong statements about the party's direction, emphasizing pride in their achievements. The celebration was marked by a free bar and catering, including duck spring rolls, as guests listened to retro top-40 hits by artists such as Kylie Minogue and The Human League. The festive atmosphere contrasted with the intense political battles that defined the campaign trail.

Internal Tensions and External Criticism

Despite the celebratory mood, the event was not without incident or criticism. A One Nation supporter was removed from the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre after becoming unruly in the foyer. Witnesses reported that a man in a tan suit jacket ripped off the supporter's orange One Nation T-shirt and threw him to the ground before escorting him from the venue. This incident highlighted the heated nature of the political environment and the intense emotions surrounding the election results.

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Federal parliamentary leader Barnaby Joyce offered a stark assessment of the political landscape, blaming the Australian Labor Party for the fragmentation of the vote. He described Labor as the worst government in the 60,000 years of human habitation on the Australian continent. Joyce argued that Labor's poor performance in the primary vote significantly helped the Liberal Party, reinforcing the febrile nature of Australian politics. He suggested that the electorate was becoming increasingly volatile, with voters exploring all available political options beyond the traditional major parties.