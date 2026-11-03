One Nation volunteer in hospital after alleged baseball bat attack in Torquay

A 60-year-old One Nation volunteer is recovering in Geelong Hospital after he was allegedly attacked with a baseball bat by a teenager and a 37-year-old man in Torquay. Pauline Hanson says the attack was life-threatening, while police describe the injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

A 60-year-old One Nation volunteer is in hospital after he was allegedly attacked by a man and a teenager with a baseball bat on his front lawn in Torquay, a coastal town on the Great Ocean Road.

Victoria Police said in a statement on Tuesday the man was recovering from serious, non-life-threatening injuries. He had confronted a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly damaging a corflute outside a home on Sunday evening. The man was then allegedly attacked with a baseball bat by the teenager and a 37-year-old man. Police said the attack occurred about 7.45pm on Sunday.

Also read One Nation volunteer in hospital with brain bleed after alleged baseball bat attack in Torquay

Pauline Hanson Hospital Visit

The teenager and the 37-year-old Hampton Park man were arrested after the alleged attack. The man was charged with intentionally causing injury and other offences, while the teenager was issued a caution. The 37-year-old man was remanded to appear at Geelong Magistrates Court on November 10. Speaking outside Geelong Hospital on Tuesday, where the man is recovering, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said the volunteer had been kicked so badly he lost consciousness.

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She said he had bleeding of the brain and bleeding from basically every orifice in his face. In contradiction to the police assessment, Hanson said the attack was life-threatening. She said even now, with the bleed, it still could be life-threatening. Hanson and One Nation Victoria deputy leader Colleen Harkin visited the man before speaking with media outside the hospital.

Harkin called the alleged assault a savage attack on a person. Hanson said she was very emotional about the attack because she respects people who support her. She said she does not take it for granted and it means a lot to her, and that in times like this you have to be there for them as well. Hanson also said this kind of vicious and savage violence has to stop, and the consequences have to be made real.

Political Leaders Condemn Attack

She said the alleged offenders did not leave the property after the attack. She said they are alleged to have started smashing up the man car. She said they actually then went up to near the house and started smashing his car as well, and destroyed it. Victorian Premier Ben Carroll said the alleged attack was shocking and he had met with the electoral commissioner to discuss it.

He said it should never be occurring. Carroll said whether you are wearing a red, a blue, an orange, or a green T-shirt, they are volunteers. He said they are out there doing what they believe is right, and no one should be coming under attack. Carroll called for a civil, peaceful election due in just over three weeks.

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He said he was considering whether extra security was needed for candidates of all parties. Opposition Leader Jess Wilson said the alleged attack on the volunteer was absolutely appalling. She said her thoughts were with the man and his family. One Nation Victoria leader Warren Pickering condemned the attack in a statement, calling it un-Australian.

Neighbour Reacts To Incident

He said our thoughts are with our volunteer and his family, and that they were informed he has serious injuries. He said this attack is un-Australian and unacceptable. Emma McGinness, a nearby resident of the victim, was home at the time but did not witness the incident. She said the alleged attack had put a dampener on the safety around the area.

McGinness said it is a lovely place, a nice quiet dead-end street, so it is definitely something that has never happened before. She said we have always felt very safe and let our kids ride around the streets, like the other neighbours do. Hanson said an online fundraiser had been started to support the victim and his family, including his wife and two teenage sons. The article included a warning for graphic content.