One Nation Volunteer Assaulted in Torquay Ahead of Victorian Election

Pauline Hanson visits a One Nation volunteer severely injured in Torquay. Warren Pickering condemns political violence as the Victorian election period officially begins.

Pauline Hanson visited a One Nation volunteer in hospital following a violent home invasion in Torquay. The incident occurred on Scorpio Street on Sunday evening, resulting in serious injuries for the 60-year-old party member.

Details of the Assault

The victim was allegedly struck with a baseball bat at approximately 7:45 pm on Sunday. Police responded to the scene and arrested two individuals connected to the attack. Authorities detained a 14-year-old boy from the Casey area and a 37-year-old man from Hampton Park.

Also read One Nation volunteer, 60, hospitalized after alleged baseball bat assault in Torquay

Police allege the assault followed a dispute regarding political signs displayed on the volunteer's property. The older suspect faces charges of intentionally causing injury and other assault-related offenses. He has been remanded to appear at Geelong Magistrates' Court on 10 November.

Political Condemnation

Warren Pickering, the leader of One Nation in Victoria, publicly condemned the violence as unacceptable. He stated that intimidation of any kind against citizens is un-Australian and violates democratic principles.

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Pickering urged all parties contesting the upcoming election to engage in peaceful debate. He acknowledged the high temperature of political discourse but insisted that respectful disagreement must not erode.

Impact on Election Campaign

This assault occurred as Governor Margaret Gardner officially signed the writs for the Victorian state election on Tuesday. The election date is set for 28 November, marking the formal dissolution of the 60th parliament.

Candidate nominations close at midday on 9 November. The government entered caretaker mode on Tuesday evening to avoid significant policy changes during the campaign period. One Nation is currently polling at 22 percent in primary vote preferences.