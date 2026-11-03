One Nation volunteer in hospital with brain bleed after alleged baseball bat attack in Torquay

A 60-year-old One Nation volunteer suffered brain bleeding and serious facial injuries after an alleged baseball bat attack in Torquay. A 37-year-old man has been charged and a 14-year-old boy cautioned.

A 60-year-old One Nation volunteer is recovering in Geelong Hospital with bleeding on the brain and serious facial injuries after an alleged baseball bat attack at his Torquay home on Sunday evening.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said the attack was life-threatening despite police describing the injuries as serious but non-life-threatening. The incident occurred about 7.45pm on Scorpio Street, a quiet dead-end street near the Great Ocean Road. Victoria Police said the man confronted a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly damaging a corflute sign outside his home. The teenager and a 37-year-old man from Hampton East then allegedly attacked him with a baseball bat.

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Hanson Describes Voluntary Attack Details

Hanson said the volunteer had been outside feeding native birds when he heard a commotion and went to investigate. He found people damaging his One Nation signs. She said he was kicked so badly he lost consciousness and had bleeding from basically every orifice in his face. Hanson and One Nation Victoria deputy leader Colleen Harkin visited the man in hospital on Tuesday before speaking to media outside Geelong Hospital.

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Hanson said the volunteer is in serious but stable condition. She described feeling distressed after the visit, saying she respects people who support her and does not take it for granted. Harkin called the alleged assault a savage attack on a person because of their politics. Hanson said the attack was life-threatening and even now, with the bleed, it still could be life-threatening.

Police arrested the teenager and the 37-year-old man after the alleged attack. The man has been charged with intentionally causing injury and other assault-related offences. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Geelong Magistrates Court on November 10. The teenager was issued a caution.

Police Charge Man With Assault

Hanson claimed the alleged attackers were walking along the highway when they spotted the One Nation campaign signs outside the man's house. Hanson said an online fundraiser has been started to support the victim and his family, including his wife and two teenage sons. She said the father of two young children is self-employed and may be unable to work for weeks, potentially leaving his family facing financial pressure.

One Nation has launched a GoFundMe appeal, and Hanson pledged to make a personal donation. The incident comes less than four weeks before Victoria's November 28 state election. Victorian Premier Ben Carroll said the alleged attack was shocking and he had met with the electoral commissioner to discuss it. He said it should never be occurring and that whether you wear a red, blue, orange, or green T-shirt, volunteers are out there doing what they believe is right.

Carroll called for a civil, peaceful election due in just over three weeks. He said he is considering whether extra security is needed for candidates of all parties. Opposition leader Jess Wilson said the alleged attack was absolutely appalling and her thoughts are with the man and his family. She said every Victorian has the right to express their political views and support the party of their choice without fear of violence or intimidation.

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Political Leaders Condemn Alleged Attack

We can disagree strongly about politics, but violence is never the answer, Wilson said. One Nation Victoria leader Warren Pickering condemned the attack in a statement, calling it un-Australian. Pickering said political violence or intimidation of any kind against anyone is unacceptable in this country. If you do not like someone's politics, you vote accordingly.

You do not assault them, he said. Our thoughts are with our volunteer and his family. We are informed he has serious injuries. This attack is un-Australian and unacceptable.

Emma McGinness, a nearby resident of the victim, was home at the time but did not witness the incident. She said the alleged attack had put a dampener on the safety around the area. McGinness said it is a lovely place, a nice quiet dead-end street, so it is definitely something that has never happened before. We have always felt very safe and let our kids ride around the streets, like the other neighbours do, she said.

Hanson used a press conference on Tuesday, November 3, to call for stronger action on crime. The incident has raised concerns about political violence ahead of the state election.