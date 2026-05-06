One Nation Volunteer Snatches Senator’s Phone in Heated Pre-Poll Booth Confrontation

A One Nation volunteer seized Liberal Senator James Paterson’s phone during a heated altercation at a pre-poll booth in Albury ahead of the Farrer by-election. The confrontation escalated over accusations of defamation and political weaponization, with both sides exchanging harsh words and accusations of assault. The incident has sparked concerns about campaign conduct and respectful political discourse.

A tense confrontation unfolded at a pre-poll booth in Albury ahead of the Farrer by-election, where a One Nation volunteer snatched a phone from Liberal Senator James Paterson during a heated exchange.

The altercation began when Senator Paterson, who was campaigning for Liberal candidate Raissa Butkowski, was confronted by the One Nation volunteer. The volunteer accused the Senator of weaponizing David Farley’s past political affiliations in Liberal Party advertisements, arguing that voters did not need to know about Mr. Farley’s previous ties to the Labor Party.

Senator Paterson defended his position, stating that voters had a right to be informed about Mr. Farley’s political history, including his membership in the Labor Party, donations to the party, and attempts to become a Labor candidate. The One Nation volunteer countered by claiming the Liberals were turning Mr. Farley’s past into a defamatory issue, accusing the Coalition of resorting to low tactics.

The situation escalated when Senator Paterson began recording the confrontation on his phone, prompting the volunteer to grab the device, leading to accusations of assault. Senator Paterson demanded the volunteer identify himself and accused him of assault, while the volunteer insisted he had only grabbed the phone because he did not consent to being filmed. The exchange grew more heated, with the volunteer hurling insults at the Senator before being led away by fellow One Nation supporters.

Senator Paterson later remarked, 'good job, mate,' as the volunteer was escorted away, ending the recording. Following the incident, David Farley, the One Nation candidate, released a statement condemning the aggressive behavior and reaffirming his commitment to respectful and inclusive participation in the democratic process. He expressed concern for Senator Paterson’s well-being and vowed to take action against any further misconduct on the campaign trail.

The incident highlights the growing tensions between political parties as the Farrer by-election approaches, with accusations of defamation and aggressive campaign tactics taking center stage





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