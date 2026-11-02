One Nation Promises Real-Time Spending Tracker But Won't Release Policy Costings Before Victorian Election

One Nation vows to create an online real-time expenditure tracker for Victoria but refuses to release policy costings or engage with the Parliamentary Budget Office before voters head to the polls.

One Nation has promised to create an online real-time expenditure tracker to revolutionise how budgets are done in Victoria if elected, but the party is refusing to release costings for its policy proposals before voters head to the polls.

The commitment came on Monday from the party's Victorian leader Warren Pickering, who also questioned the accuracy of the Parliamentary Budget Office. The PBO is the independent agency responsible for costing policy proposals and recently scrutinised One Nation for a massive underestimate of the cost of a group of policies. Pickering criticised the financial records of the major parties and said the PBO had been inaccurate over the past decade.

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Warren Pickering questions PBO accuracy

He asked how voters could trust the party to deliver financially stable and transparent policies while it refused to use the agency. We know there is some great people at the PBO, but the reality is, when has one of their cost projections been accurate in the last decade? he said. Why would we waste energy, effort and resources utilising a system that we know they do not have access to everything they need?

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No, we will not be engaging in that until we have an opportunity to blow the books open ourselves and revolutionise the way that that budgets are done in this state, Pickering said. The PBO was established in 2018 to provide all MPs with independent expertise, including policy costings around elections.

It acts as the state's fiscal umpire and is staffed by economists and researchers who use financial modelling systems and can access public service information, making its predictions comparable to government costings. One Nation has had access to PBO services since its MP Rikkie-Lee Tyrell was elected to the upper house in 2022. When asked about Pickering's comments, Parliamentary Budget Officer Xavier Rimmer encouraged all parties to make use of the office's unique insights.

PBO costings blow out One Nation plans

While there are alternatives to the PBO's election costing service, only the PBO's service combines expertise and independence, with comparability across parties, Rimmer said. Last month, One Nation was forced to clarify its costings for proposed family policies after PBO costings commissioned by the Liberal Party found they could blow out by more than $500 million. One Nation deputy leader Colleen Harkin initially told reporters the party's plan would cost $136 million over a four-year term.

The plan includes covering out-of-pocket pregnancy expenses for women in public hospitals, giving $2000 payments to pregnant mothers in the private system and providing two $150 sport vouchers for school-aged children every year. But at the request of the Liberal Party, the PBO independently costed the plan at $688.7 million, which is $553 million more than One Nation's estimate. The independent costings showed the sports voucher policy alone would be likely to cost taxpayers $471.3 million.

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One Nation later said the estimate was per year, not over four years. This would still create a $144.7 million shortfall on the PBO costings. Pickering said on Monday that the party would not be making any costings public because it first wanted to conduct an audit of the government's finances. We believe that the books are sufficiently cooked to warrant a full investigation, he said.

Party refuses costings until audit done

Now, having done that, we will then resource, allocate according to need. The promise of a real-time expenditure tracker comes as the party faces questions about its fiscal transparency. One Nation claims the tool would revolutionise budget processes in the state, but critics say refusing to release costings undermines that pledge. The PBO remains the state's independent fiscal umpire, providing costings that are comparable across parties.

Its analysis of One Nation's family policies revealed a significant gap between the party's estimates and independent projections. With voters set to head to the polls, One Nation's approach to costings and the PBO is likely to remain a key issue. The party's promise of an online expenditure tracker may appeal to supporters, but its refusal to engage with the independent costing process has drawn scrutiny.

One Nation recently came under scrutiny from the PBO for what the office found to be a massive underestimate of the cost of a group of policies. The party's family policy plan remains a central example of the dispute over fiscal transparency and independent oversight.