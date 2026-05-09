One Nation vs Liberal Party: Key Issues and Heated Altrightment Ahead for Farrer By-Election

The Farrer by-election, following the departure of former Liberal leader Sussan Ley, is shaping up to be a critical test for new Liberal Leader Angus Taylor and new Nationals Leader Matt Canavan. Key issues shaping the campaign include cost of living pressures, water management, access to healthcare and regional services, infrastructure investment and support for agriculture and local industries. The final week of the campaign has been overshadowed by a heated altercation between Liberal Senator James Paterson and a One Nation volunteer, which resulted in Senator Paterson's phone being snatched.

One Nation is hoping to take the seat of Farrer from the Liberal Party as voters head to the polls on Saturday. The by-election, following the departure of Farrer's former MP and Liberal leader Sussan Ley, is predicted to come down to a race between One Nation candidate David Farley and independent Michelle Milthorpe .

Liberal Party candidate Raissa Butkowski and Nationals candidate Brad Robertson are also in contention. Spanning a vast regional electorate across southern New South Wales, the by-election battle is shaping up to be a critical litmus test for new Liberal Leader Angus Taylor and new Nationals Leader Matt Canavan. Key issues shaping the campaign include cost of living pressures, water management, access to healthcare and regional services, infrastructure investment and support for agriculture and local industries.

The final week of the campaign has been overshadowed by Liberal Senator James Paterson having his phone snatched by a One Nation volunteer during a heated altercation at a pre-poll booth in Albury. The row erupted after the One Nation volunteer accused Mr Paterson of 'weaponising' Mr Farley's previous political affiliation with the Labor Party, to which the Senator insisted that voters had a right to know.

Senator Paterson had his phone snatched after pulling it out to record the altercation. Meanwhile, Ms Milthorpe has been forced to bat away claims she is a 'Teal independent', despite taking donations from Simon Holmes à Court's Climate 200





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Farrer By-Election One Nation Liberal Party David Farley Michelle Milthorpe Raissa Butkowski Brad Robertson Angus Taylor Matt Canavan Cost Of Living Pressures Water Management Access To Healthcare And Regional Services Infrastructure Investment Support For Agriculture And Local Industries Liberal Senator James Paterson One Nation Volunteer Heated Altercation Phone Snatch Simon Holmes À Court's Climate 200 Teal Independent

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