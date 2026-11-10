St. Regis London to open in 2027 with Alexander McQueen art collection and Daniel Rose restaurant

The first St. Regis hotel in London will open in early 2027 in Mayfair, featuring more than 1100 artworks curated by Sarabande and an all-day French brasserie from American chef Daniel Rose.

The first St. Regis hotel in London will open its doors in early 2027, several years later than originally scheduled, in the Mayfair district. The hotel will bring a touch of New York's Gilded Age to the British capital, reflecting the heritage of the luxury brand founded in 1904 by John Jacob Astor IV.

Astor's mother, Caroline Astor, was one of the great arbiters of New York society, and more than 120 years later the family name remains central to the St. Regis identity. The new hotel will occupy the former site of Westbury on Conduit Street, a Mayfair landmark dating from 1955. Architects Morrison Design oversaw the transformation, which includes a new upper level, a rear extension, an additional basement and a reworked facade, substantially expanding the building's footprint.

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Sarabande and McQueen Legacy

London-based Richmond International has brought a fresh, distinctly British approach to the interior design, drawing inspiration from Savile Row craftsmanship, Bond Street fashion and Mayfair's celebrated galleries and auction houses. A key element of the hotel's identity is an arrangement with Sarabande, the charitable foundation established in 2007 by the late English fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen. McQueen's career began just a short walk from the hotel's Conduit Street address.

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As a teenager, he apprenticed with Savile Row's Anderson and Sheppard and Gieves and Hawkes, mastering the exacting techniques of traditional British tailoring that would become the foundation of his designs. His work drew on that heritage throughout his career, even as he delighted in challenging its conventions. McQueen, who died in 2010, left a substantial portion of his estate to Sarabande, which provides scholarships, mentoring and affordable studio space for emerging artists and designers.

His legacy is woven into the building through an extensive collection of contemporary art curated by Sarabande's House of Bandits gallery. The gallery has curated more than 1100 artworks by more than 60 artists for the 193-room hotel. The collection includes original works and site-specific commissions spanning painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography and illustration, displayed throughout the hotel's rooms, suites and public spaces. Among the contributors is Sarabande graduate Leyman Lahcine, who has been commissioned to create more than 50 paintings.

Guest Rooms and Dining Plans

Photographer Kasia Wozniak's work includes a portrait of celebrated British milliner Stephen Jones. The hotel has 193 rooms, including 66 suites, with the crowning glory a penthouse featuring a 150-square-metre private terrace and panoramic views across London. An intimate central courtyard, two wellness suites and a gym cater to guests who want respite from the UK's frenetic capital. The famous names continue in the dining room, where American chef Daniel Rose will make his London debut with Le Perroquet.

The Chicago-born chef trained in France at the prestigious Institut Paul Bocuse before establishing himself in Paris with restaurants including Spring and La Bourse et La Vie. He subsequently took his talents to New York, where his French restaurant Le Coucou earned a Michelin star. At Le Perroquet, an all-day French brasserie, Rose will work alongside executive head chef Robert Aikens, twin brother of British celebrity chef Tom Aikens.

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The pair formerly worked together in New York and promise traditional French cooking in a lively setting designed to attract Londoners as well as hotel guests. Alongside Le Perroquet, the hotel plans a bar with live jazz and cocktails. Its signature St. Regis rituals, including champagne sabering, will bring a little theatricality to proceedings. The hotly anticipated hotel will be London's first St. Regis, and arrives a few years after it was first scheduled to open.