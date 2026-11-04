Saffire Freycinet opens $25,000-a-night Jewel Private Villa in Tasmania

Saffire Freycinet has opened its first $25,000-a-night Jewel Private Villa, a three-bedroom ultra-luxury lodge with an 18-metre infinity pool that welcomes guests from December 1 and has already secured 20 bookings since March.

Saffire Freycinet has opened its first $25,000-a-night villa on Tasmania's east coast, with the Jewel Private Villa welcoming guests from December 1. Saffire general manager Dylan Counsel says 20 bookings have been secured since reservations opened in March, with international travellers accounting for about 80 per cent of them.

We are pleased with the response so far and are on track to achieve our goals, Counsel says. It is a strong indication that there is an appetite for this level of luxury accommodation in Tasmania, and that both the concept and timing is right, he says. The three-bedroom Jewel Private Villa leans into international ultra-luxury and gives Saffire a new option for families and groups of up to eight people who want to travel together.

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Tasmania Expands Australia Super Luxe Market

It also bolsters not just Tasmania's luxury stakes, but Australia's. Super luxe is not really a space the country has laid claim to, except for the exclusive four-bedroom Baillie Pavilion at Kangaroo Island's Southern Ocean Lodge, Longitude 131 at Uluru, and the three-bedroom private villa at Queensland's Lizard Island. There are other contenders, particularly private islands and exclusive-use estates, but it remains a relatively small field.

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Like Lizard Island's villa, Jewel Private Villa is separated but connected to the original property. Saffire's 20 suites, including the 140-square-metre Private Pavilions, have largely appealed to couples seeking an intimate escape. The new villa occupies 800 square metres of indoor and outdoor space adjacent to Saffire's main lodge, overlooking Great Oyster Bay and the pink granite peaks of The Hazards. Its three master suites each have a private lounge and en suite.

Shared spaces include a generous living room with fireplace, dining room, fully equipped kitchen, butler's pantry and curated wine cellar. Outside, there is an 18-metre infinity pool, accompanied by a jacuzzi, barbecue terrace and fire pit. Jewel was designed by Sydney-based architect Andrew O'Connell of Altis Architecture and makes extensive use of natural materials. These include charred timber, local stone, smoked gum veneer, aged bronze and Verde Alpi marble, while bespoke Tasmanian artworks reinforce the connection to place.

Villa Arrival Caps Decades of Luxury Evolution

Guests have access to a dedicated villa host, concierge and private guide, with experiences tailored to individual interests. Private dining, including breakfasts prepared by a chef, is part of the offering, alongside access to Saffire's existing facilities and experiences. The villa's arrival caps decades of change for Tasmania, which has gone from homely Apple Isle to high-end international holiday destination. That journey can be mapped alongside the opening of boutique hotels such as Hobart's Henry Jones Art Hotel in 2004.

The property transformed Hobart's industrial heritage into sophisticated accommodation and earned a place on the prestigious Conde Nast Traveller Gold List in 2009 and 2010. Other properties, including Cradle Mountain Lodge, have done their bit to establish a market for high-end stays.

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In addition to lodgings, there was the arrival of MONA and the blossoming of the state's food and wine industry. In 2010, Saffire Freycinet, which overlooks remote Great Oyster Bay on the east coast, made its dazzling debut. When the luxury wilderness lodge opened, it changed the game again and introduced a new level of sophistication to Tasmania's tourism landscape.

Saffire Pushes Next Level Luxury Standards

Its nightly suite rates of $1000 to $3000 a night reflected an ambition to establish a new level of luxury in Tasmania. And with the Jewel Private Villa, Saffire goes next level.