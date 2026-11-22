Australian batter Ollie Peake, 20, will undergo surgery on Tuesday to remove metalwork from his infected left ankle. He is out of Victoria's Sheffield Shield match against South Australia and is in doubt for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League.

Australian batter Ollie Peake will undergo surgery on Tuesday to remove metalwork from his infected left ankle, Cricket Victoria has confirmed. The 20-year-old played a one-day international for Australia just four days ago.

He is now out of this week's Sheffield Shield game against South Australia in Adelaide. He is also under a heavy cloud for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League this summer. His return could be delayed until the back end of the Shield competition in February or March if his recovery does not run smoothly. Cricket Victoria head of male cricket Wade Seccombe said the setback was disappointing after Peake's recent international white-ball duties.

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Seccombe said Peake will have a procedure on Tuesday to remove metalwork from his ankle on medical advice. That procedure rules him out of Victoria's upcoming Sheffield Shield fixture against South Australia. Seccombe said the state will consult Peake and his medical team after the procedure to assess his recovery timeline and playing availability. Peake has been affected by discomfort in his left ankle related to a previous surgery.

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Ollie Peake Ankle Surgery

It was decided he needs another procedure to remove metalwork and allow the infection to clear. His immediate future hinges largely on what the surgeon uncovers this week. The ankle infection has thrown his summer into turmoil and may require more than one round of surgery. Peake is considered one of the most promising young cricketers in Australia.

He has already travelled on multiple tours for the national side. He was an apprentice on the 2025 tour of Sri Lanka. National selectors view his game as ideally suited to assignments in South Asia. That includes the India Test tour in January and February next year, for which he has been touted as a possible selection.

In ODI cricket, Peake made his debut in Pakistan earlier this year. He made a string of handy scores against Zimbabwe and South Africa at the start of the season. In nine 50-over games for Australia, he has made 215 runs at 26.87. His strike rate is 88.84 and his highest score is 48.

Peake International Career

He made similar contributions early in the domestic season for Victoria. He passed 30 at least once in every first-class game. He also made 73 in a one-day cup game against South Australia in Melbourne. Victorian coach Chris Rogers has spoken about an early conversation with Peake that stood out.

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Rogers said he remembered coming back and saying he had not heard a player talk like that for a while. He said it was impressive to hear Peake's self-awareness whether he was 18 or 25. Rogers praised Peake's understanding of his own game, his strengths and weaknesses, and what he was working on. He said that conversation had a lot more depth than most players who come out of the pathway.

Rogers said most young players have only ever tasted success because they have been the best and the challenges have not been as hard. He called the conversation eye-opening. Rogers said he had not had a lot to do with Peake up until then. He said the conversation opened his eyes to where Peake is at and what he may be capable of.

Victorian Coach Chris Rogers

Other seasoned observers have also noted Peake's cricket brain is well-developed for one so young. For now, Peake's focus is on the surgery and the infection in his left ankle. The procedure is set for Tuesday and will remove metalwork from the joint. Victoria will then wait on medical advice before setting a recovery timeline. His availability for the rest of the summer remains uncertain.