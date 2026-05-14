One person dead, two fighting for lives after coach rolls on dangerous Australian road

A coach rolled on a dangerous road in Australia, leaving one passenger trapped beneath the vehicle. Two passengers were treated for significant head injuries and multi-system trauma, and 27 more were assessed. Emergency services attended the scene with 11 ambulances, two helicopters, and a Royal Flying Doctor Service plane. The road was closed in both directions. The stretch of the Bruce Highway from the Sunshine Coast to Gympie is widely regarded as the most perilous part of the highway. The federal government earmarked an extra $812m for the second stage of upgrades to the Bruce Highway after delivering the budget on Tuesday.

A coach roll ed on a dangerous road in Australia, leaving one passenger trapped beneath the vehicle. Two passengers were treated for significant head injuries and multi-system trauma , and 27 more were assessed.

Emergency services attended the scene with 11 ambulances, two helicopters, and a Royal Flying Doctor Service plane. The road was closed in both directions. The stretch of the Bruce Highway from the Sunshine Coast to Gympie is widely regarded as the most perilous part of the highway. The federal government earmarked an extra $812m for the second stage of upgrades to the Bruce Highway after delivering the budget on Tuesday





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Bruce Highway Rangemore Road Whitsundays Region Coach Roll Trapped Emergency Services Ambulances Helicopters Royal Flying Doctor Service Plane Closed Dangerous Road Queensland Transport Department NRMA Survey Budget Upgrades Driver Safety Federal Government Extra $812M Second Stage Bruce Highway Sunshine Coast Gympie Perilous Part Killed On Queensland Roads Hospitalised After Driving On The Road Not Enough Overtaking Lanes Avoided Travelling On The Bruce Coach Roll Significant Head Injuries Multi-System Trauma 2024 2024 NRMA Survey Budget On Tuesday

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