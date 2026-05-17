Online Learning Boost for Talented Students, Now Available to All Public School Students

The policy allows all public school students to take 11 advanced and extension subjects, including English, mathematics, chemistry, physics, science, economics, and history. This provides students with more flexibility in selecting HSC subjects and offers them the opportunity to access instruction from specialist teachers through online learning.

Online learning has been a boon for talented, ambitious students who have been restricted in their subject choices . The policy now allows all public school students to take 11 advanced and extension subjects , including English , mathematics, chemistry, physics, science, economics, and history.

Students at Gymea Technology High School in Sydney's south have welcomed the move as it gives them more flexibility in selecting HSC subjects. However, metropolitan students have not had access to online learning, despite some schools being unable to offer these subjects due to a lack of interested students, qualified teachers, or timetable clashes. This has been a particular challenge for students in disadvantaged areas.

The policy aims to address this issue by providing students with the option to access instruction from specialist teachers through online learning. It also follows the rollout of HPGE classes at state schools, which aims to challenge and extend students. The policy aims to ensure equity in education by providing a level playing field for all students, regardless of their background or economic advantages





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Online Learning Talented Students Subject Choices Advanced And Extension Subjects English Mathematics Chemistry Physics Science Economics History HSC Subjects Flexibility Specialist Teachers Online Learning School Aurora College HPGE Classes Equity In Education Level Playing Field Background Or Economic Advantages Tertiary Study

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