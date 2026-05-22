Online Scam Operations Surge in Sri Lanka Amid Crackdowns, New Human Trafficking Rumors and Links, Authorities Investigate

The rising number of online scam operations in Sri Lanka this year has been attributed to the double-digit increase in arrests compared to the previous two years. The criminal organizations in question have demonstrated their ability to fragment and relocate across borders when pressure from enforcement agencies builds up. The operations are centered in Sri Lanka as neighboring countries, like Cambodia and Myanmar, continue to shut down scam centers, arrest suspects, and deport them. The industries that offer higher earning investments and romance scams have been targeted. Authorities have noted the presence of fortified compounds and recruitment methods with initial promises of legitimate work. Suspected crimes include cyberattacks, human trafficking, cybercrime, and extortions. Police have started warning property owners to avoid renting villas and apartments for scammers, fearing prosecution in aiding and abetting criminal activity.

Police in Sri Lanka have reported a surge in online scam operations with the number of suspects arrested so far this year more than double the totals of the two previous years.

Criminal organizations have proven to be capable of fragmenting and relocating across borders when enforcement pressure builds... More than 1,000 foreigners, mainly from China, Vietnam, and India, have been arrested for alleged involvement in cybercrime since the start of the year... According to police, about 1,000 victims have been reported every month for the past three months, and about 200 victims have reported each day... The operations are often run out of huge fortified compounds...

Authorities are investigating whether foreign syndicates were involved in a recent cyber attack on the Sri Lankan treasury that resulted in about $2.5 million in losses... Crime syndicates are involved in large-scale human trafficking... Mobility is now a deliberate operational advantage: smaller groups can disperse when they anticipate enforcement activity, reducing their exposure in ways that large compounds never could. Communities in Sri Lanka have been warned to stay away from criminals...

Tourism and economic growth are impacted, especially by the high-earning investment segment, making the industry highly profitable. However, in recent years, South-East Asian countries, have become hubs for online scam operations. Weak financial regulations and low foreign investment penetration in these countries further stimulate the growth of scam operations... The operations employ a 'smaller, more mobile model' with offices in fortified areas and mobility-focused approach...

Authorities in Cambodia, Myanmar, and the United Arab Emirates have carried out crackdown operations... Authorities are investigating whether cybercrime has been increasing due to enforcement actions in other countries... Authorities in southern Asia have expressed concern over the increasing scale and extent of these operations. Travel restrictions for foreigners have been eased to facilitate this...

Five raids were conducted in a single night earlier this month in the coastal Galle and Matara districts, and another rewarded 280 foreign suspects. Authorities are fully engaged to ensure migratory movements are managed to prevent entry of suspects and to carry out targeted enforcement and prosecution... A recent cyber attack on the Sri Lankan treasury resulted in losses of about $2.5 million and authorities have decided to focus more on foreign syndicates and their trusts.

Authorities are deporting foreigners who overstay their visas and ensuring those who engage in cyber crimes are punished by the courts... The number of suspects handled by police is on the rise... Sri Lankan police spokesman Fredrick Wootler made urgent appeals to the public to be vigilant towards internet-based crimes





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Online Scam Operations Arrests Relocations Fragmenting Crackdowns Cambodian Myanmar Human Trafficking Fortified Compounds Recruitment Methods Investments Romance Scams Digital Connectivity Mobility Modeling Suspects

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