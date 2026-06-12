Online Trading House Fined $300 Million for Fraud Scheme

Union Standard International Group (USGFX) has been fined a record $300 million by the Federal Court for defrauding thousands of customers through high-risk financial derivatives. The scheme, which operated from Australia and targeted investors in Australia and China, resulted in massive losses and the disappearance of customer funds. The court described it as one of the worst cases of contravening conduct, and ASIC hailed the penalty as a strong deterrent.

An online trading house that defrauded thousands of customers has been fined $300 million by the Federal Court, marking the largest penalty ever imposed in a case brought by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( ASIC ).

Union Standard International Group, also known as USGFX, once sponsored former English Premier League team Sheffield United FC. The fine was handed down on Thursday after a court case initiated in 2020 revealed systemic failures and a deliberate scheme to exploit investors. USGFX duped investors in Australia and China into pouring up to $300 million into highly complex financial derivatives over several years.

When the operation collapsed in 2018, tens of millions of dollars from customer accounts were transferred to a company in Vanuatu and subsequently vanished. The trading platforms used by customers were called TradeFred and EuropeFX, while USGFX acted as a management company. The firm and its affiliates sold financial products known as contracts for difference, which allowed customers to gamble on price movements of various investments within specific time frames.

For example, a customer could bet on whether the price of gold would rise or fall in a 24-hour period. Federal Court Justice Michael Wigney described the case as one of the worst he had ever encountered, noting that it was difficult to envisage a more serious case of contravening conduct. He stated that the circumstances warranted the strongest deterrence within the maximum penalty.

The court found that USGFX and its associates designed the scheme to ensure that between 95 and 99 percent of customers not only lost their money but also owed the broker thousands of dollars. Justice Wigney awarded a $131 million fine against the group, with additional penalties bringing the total to $300 million. He highlighted that EuropeFX's contraventions were egregious, deliberate, and flagrant, and that the company systematically exploited many vulnerable and financially naive customers for its own gain.

The operation was based in Sydney's financial district for several years and was perceived as highly successful, attracting substantial client funds from across Australia and Asia. However, the court heard that the ownership of USG, TradeFred, and EuropeFX was linked back to Taiwan and through various companies to the United States, controlled by individuals who either did not exist or served as directors-for-hire.

One such director provided a home address of a flat above a shop in a war-torn part of Myanmar and never responded to any inquiries from the court or regulator. The scheme was likely run by a mysterious leader known as Queena Lee, who authorities have been unable to locate. The case is significant as it is one of the first times ASIC has brought a case against an Australian company for breaking the laws of another country.

A key aspect is that USG continued to sell its products to people in China, where such contracts for difference are entirely illegal. ASIC chairman Sarah Court stated that the penalties were the highest ever secured in connection with an ASIC matter and that the outcome would send a strong message of deterrence.

She emphasized that Union Standard, EuropeFX, and TradeFred operated business models that deliberately targeted inexperienced and vulnerable people using aggressive sales tactics to pressure them into trading highly risky products. The case also revealed a group of Australian fixers, all highly qualified financial services professionals, who assisted USG, TradeFred, and EuropeFX in setting up call centers, websites, and payment platforms to funnel investors into the high-risk scheme.

These fixers also helped USG obtain a financial services license that allowed the sale of high-risk contracts for difference. The court heard that after the scheme collapsed, China requested Australia's assistance to stop the operation, which had affected more than 10,000 people. The ruling serves as a landmark in financial regulation, demonstrating the authorities' commitment to cracking down on fraudulent trading schemes that exploit consumers across borders





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USGFX ASIC Fine Fraud Contracts For Difference

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