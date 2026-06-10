Only Children Share Their Experiences of Growing Up Without Siblings

A growing number of families are choosing to have only one child, leading to a shift in societal attitudes towards having more than one child. In this article, we explore the experiences of only children from across the country, highlighting the pros and cons of growing up without siblings. From appreciating the undivided attention and opportunities they had to dealing with the loss of their parents, these individuals provide valuable insights into the complexities of family dynamics.

While growing up, she was surrounded by cousins and friends, but her family's frequent moves due to her father's job made life lonely. As an only child in Melbourne in the 1960s, she often had to navigate new schools and classmates without a sibling to lean on.

However, many only children from across the country wouldn't trade their childhood for one with siblings. For example, 29-year-old Mikaela Charles from Sydney loved being an only child, citing her family's ability to do more together and her parents' undivided attention. She also appreciated her old-school music knowledge and enjoyed the family holidays they had.

In contrast, Gai Williams, 73, who grew up in Melbourne, found being an only child difficult, especially after losing her parents. However, now that she has kids and grandkids, she finds it lovely to have her own world. Melbourne business owner Ali Clarke, 43, wanted to have more than one child after growing up without siblings, but it wasn't meant to be. She believes growing up around adults made her mature faster.

Similarly, 30-year-old Sydneysider Adrian Begg has been independent from a young age and doesn't feel jealous of having siblings. He attributes this to good parenting. Mitch Tambo, 36, is raising four daughters in Melbourne with his wife, Lele, and adores watching their bond. He doesn't feel jealous of their relationship and believes it's all about good parenting.

Sydney horticulturalist Felicity Moody has chosen not to have children, and while being an only child played a small part in her decision, she says it's normalised to have small families. She recalls a childhood realisation that siblings have to share their parents' love, which made her happy to be an only child. In Perth, Elise Prior is another satisfied recipient of her mother's undivided attention.

When asked if growing up without siblings made her selfish, entitled, or anti-social, she answered no. As single-child families rise, this masthead asked only children about the realities of growing up without siblings. To see their full responses, including their experiences and what they plan to do as their parents age, watch the video above.

The experiences of these only children offer a glimpse into the realities of growing up without siblings, highlighting the pros and cons of being an only child. While some appreciate the undivided attention and opportunities they had, others found it difficult, especially when dealing with the loss of their parents. The rise of single-child families has led to a shift in societal attitudes towards having more than one child.

As a result, only children are more common, and their experiences are becoming more relatable. By sharing their stories, these individuals provide valuable insights into the complexities of growing up without siblings. The decision to have more than one child is a personal one, and only children are no exception. While some may appreciate the benefits of being an only child, others may feel a sense of loss or regret.

The experiences of these individuals highlight the importance of considering the pros and cons of having more than one child. Ultimately, the decision to have more than one child is a complex one that involves weighing the benefits and drawbacks of each option. As single-child families continue to rise, it's essential to consider the experiences of only children and the impact it has on their lives.

By doing so, we can gain a deeper understanding of the complexities of family dynamics and the choices we make as parents. The rise of single-child families has led to a shift in societal attitudes towards having more than one child.

As a result, only children are more common, and their experiences are becoming more relatable. By sharing their stories, these individuals provide valuable insights into the complexities of growing up without siblings. The decision to have more than one child is a personal one, and only children are no exception. While some may appreciate the benefits of being an only child, others may feel a sense of loss or regret.

The experiences of these individuals highlight the importance of considering the pros and cons of having more than one child. Ultimately, the decision to have more than one child is a complex one that involves weighing the benefits and drawbacks of each option. As single-child families continue to rise, it's essential to consider the experiences of only children and the impact it has on their lives.

By doing so, we can gain a deeper understanding of the complexities of family dynamics and the choices we make as parents.





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Only Children Single-Child Families Growing Up Without Siblings Family Dynamics Parenting Childhood Experiences

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