A 36-track tribute to the late Shane MacGowan, compiled by his wife Victoria Mary Clarke, earns four stars with Bruce Springsteen and Tom Waits. Sydney sextet Microfiche also receives four stars for a new album.

A 36-track tribute album to the late Shane MacGowan has earned a four-star review. Compiled by MacGowan's wife Victoria Mary Clarke, the collection features big names including long-time admirer Bruce Springsteen and Tom Waits.

Shane MacGowan Tribute Album Review

Spotlight Review 3: Various Artists received four stars. When the English-born Irish musician and poet died in 2023, he left a mighty legacy of songs drawing from punk, folk and Celtic music. His work spanned hell-raising stompers, tales of bruised romance and sharp-eyed protest songs. Springsteen offers a tender reading of Fairytale in New York.

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The track Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah is a reminder that MacGowan could pen upbeat pop hooks when the mood struck. The set also includes I'll Be Your Handbag and AP. The Old Main Drag is a harrowing ballad of police brutality, addiction and life on the streets, while Haunted also appears. For the most part, this is a sterling tribute to a multifaceted talent whose legend only grows as the years pass.

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Separately, Sydney sextet Microfiche also earned four stars for a new album that deepens its long-running exploration of elusive sound worlds. For a decade the band has immersed listeners in sonic territory they most likely have not visited before. The music often leaves you wondering, Did I really hear that or was it implied by the surrounding sounds? The sextet comprises some of the most imaginative musicians around and employs much doubling of instruments.

Surprising or ephemeral sonic combinations are simply the norm for the group. The pieces may be collectively improvised, or contain improvisation within composed templates. Now they have opened the door to these sound worlds even wider by dramatically increasing the use of electronics, both live and in post-production. Identifiable sounds might loom from sonic mists and then retreat, as on saxophonist Sam Gill's beautifully titled piece.

Microfiche Album Sonic Exploration

That title perfectly encapsulates the listening experience of the album as a whole. It is as if the music keeps expanding in scope, and possibly even expands one's mind a little in the process. Casting the spell beside Gill are Max Alduca on basses and Nick Calligeros on trumpet. The lineup also includes Holly Connor on drums and electronics, Novak Manojlovic on keyboards and electronics, and Phillippa Murphy-Haste on clarinets and viola.

Both releases reflect adventurous artists working at full strength. John Shand has written about music and theatre since 1981 in more than 30 publications, including for Fairfax Media since 1993. He is also a playwright, author, poet, librettist and drummer, and won the 2017 Walkley Arts Journalism Award. The tribute album's four-star rating underscores its quality.

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Microfiche's album, also four stars, continues their legacy of sonic exploration. The combined review highlights two distinct but equally compelling musical efforts.