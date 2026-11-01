Xi, Putin and Trump to Hold First Trilateral Meeting in China as Allies Fear Yalta 2.0

The leaders of China, Russia and the United States will convene in China this week for the first trilateral meeting of the world's three dominant predator states, alarming US allies who fear a new Yalta-style division of spheres of influence.

The leaders of China, Russia and the United States will meet in China this week for the first trilateral summit of the world's three dominant predator states.

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will walk into the same conference room, a gathering that only the three men in it will genuinely welcome. Of the roughly 200 countries on Earth, just three leaders will be pleased about the meeting. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese put the best possible face on it. Dialogue is a good thing, he said in response to a reporter's question.

Also read Anthony Albanese welcomes Trump-Xi-Putin summit – even as European leaders express reservations

In private, US allies including Australia share the prayer of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz: Please, no surprises. They also share the fear voiced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who warned at the weekend of a Yalta 2.0 in which the biggest powers conduct a redistribution of spheres of influence. Vladimir Medinsky, a senior Russian official, has publicly called for a new, modern Yalta.

The original Yalta Conference in 1945 brought together the Big Three allies of the time, the United States, Russia and Britain, to redraw the map and divide the spoils of victory. One big difference stands out: the original Big Three had had enough of war and genuinely sought peace. Today's big three pretend to want an end to war, yet all three crave the territory of their neighbours.

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China maritime encroachments fuel neighbour fears

Xi Jinping's forces continue their relentless salami-slicing, incremental but forceful encroachments into the maritime territories and airspace of neighbours including the Philippines, Japan and Taiwan. The negotiations over these disputes this year celebrated their 24th birthday, failing every year, because as China's neighbours have complained for years, Beijing does not want to be constrained. Albanese said in June that China was aiming for hegemony in the longer term.

Former Australian ambassador to Beijing Graham Fletcher commented: Not everyone shares this assessment, but I do. A live tracking site run by the Kyiv-based Sahaidachnyi Security Centre counts 522 Russian shadow war assaults on Europe since 2022. These include attacks formally attributed by governments and others that fit the pattern of Russian operations. The number is increasing.

Then there is Trump. He remains mired in his war on Iran. His claims to American ownership of Canada and Greenland remain live, as do his threats to invade Cuba. America has long been a predator, but the new thing is that it used to be our predator, siding with its allies against the enemies of the West.

Now his aggressive claims are just as likely to be against US allies as against its enemies. Trump is expected to press the case for nuclear arms reductions, described as a noble cause. The last of the Cold War-era arms limitation treaties between the US and Russia expired in February. These two countries plus China account for 93 per cent of all nuclear warheads, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

But the effort is forlorn, and Trump knows it. After his last meeting with Xi, the US said the American leader pressed China to limit its nuclear arms expansion. The Chinese readout made no mention of it. China has made some moves towards talking about nuclear issues generally, nuclear safety and strategic stability, says Stephen Biegun, US deputy secretary of state during Trump's first presidency.

China rejects nuclear arms reduction demands

But China has not shown any interest in discussing arms control directly, he says. Beijing insists that while it rapidly increases its arsenal, estimated at 600 atomic bombs, it retains the right to build as many as the US, which has about 5300, or Russia, which has even more.

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Biegun, a 2026 fellow at the Lowy Institute, says China is obliged under the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty as a nuclear weapons state to make progress in reducing its nuclear arms, not enlarging them to match the US and Russia. Let us see if the president can be persuasive, he says. Hopefully, this will not involve the interests of other countries.

The most urgent and obvious concern, Biegun acknowledges, is that the president puts Taiwan's equities or Ukraine's equities on the table for negotiation. Trump has described Taiwan as a very good bargaining chip for dealing with Xi. Trump enters the meeting as America applies new pressure on Ukraine. Zelensky reports that access to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite is again being limited, which helps Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Taiwan and Ukraine equities under negotiation threat

Even as the predators' ball convenes, Trump has handed China and Russia significant victories. Biegun explains that in the eyes of the Chinese leadership, hosting this meeting will reinforce the impression of their leadership and influence in the world. There is a case that Xi has Trump outnumbered in the room.

Hal Brands, a professor at Johns Hopkins University, told the journal Foreign Policy it is sort of a G-3 framework where China effectively has two seats at the table, because Putin's seat is essentially China's seat. Putin is the junior partner to Xi in their no limits alliance. For Putin, the meeting is an achievement in itself, bringing him out of the diplomatic isolation he has been in. And America?

What does it gain? So far, nothing that is evident. Before Trump sits down with America's traditional enemies, he is scheduled to attend his first summit of the Quad nations: Australia, India, Japan and the US, the major democracies of the Indo-Pacific. Kurt Campbell, the US deputy secretary of state who elevated the Quad to leaders' level under Joe Biden, says he sincerely wishes President Trump was organising and preparing for the upcoming Quad.

Instead, Campbell says, Trump is looking with anticipation beyond that gathering in the Philippines to a very different and dangerous formation, a trilateral with Putin and Xi in Shenzhen. President Trump is very evidently more comfortable in the company of authoritarians, the men he admires the most.