Opera Gloves Bring Diva Energy to Daytime Looks

Opera gloves are no longer limited to formal evening outings, thanks to runway outings at Prada, Boss and MaxMara. A pair of black leather opera gloves emerging from the pushed-up sleeves of a grey or bold-red jumper, or from a shawl or camel coat, bring diva energy to daytime dressing.

Opera gloves are no longer limited to formal evening outings, thanks to runway outings at Prada , Boss and MaxMara. A pair of black leather opera gloves emerging from the pushed-up sleeves of a grey or bold-red jumper, or from a shawl or camel coat, bring diva energy to daytime dressing.

According to glove designer Kathryn Eisman from Australian label High Heel Jungle, the real attraction of wearing long gloves is the elegant, uninterrupted line they create. However, there is one non-negotiable rule: removing your gloves at a table before a meal; simply fold them and place them beneath your napkin on your lap. The style conundrum is not just about wearing opera gloves, but also about choosing the right accessories to complement them.

Eisman suggests wearing a statement bracelet or cocktail ring in the evening or a watch in the day to make an impact. She emphasizes the importance of putting thought into the choice of accessories, as the real attraction of wearing long gloves is the elegant, uninterrupted line they create. In the past, wearing jewellery on top of gloves was once forbidden, but now it's a trend that's gaining popularity.

With the rise of opera gloves, fashion enthusiasts can now experiment with different styles and combinations to create a unique look. Whether it's a bold-red jumper or a shawl, opera gloves can add a touch of diva energy to any outfit. So, the next time you're getting dressed, consider adding a pair of opera gloves to your wardrobe and see how they can elevate your style





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