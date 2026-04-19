Opera in the Aisles: Moe Plaza Hosts Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice

A shopping centre in regional Victoria, Moe Plaza, has been reimagined as a grand opera house, staging Christoph Willibald Gluck's classic opera Orfeo ed Euridice with the support of its owner, Hans Henkell, and Lyster Opera. The initiative aims to bring high culture to regional communities and revitalize the local shopping destination.

Moe Plaza, a shopping centre in the Latrobe Valley approximately 130 kilometres east of Melbourne, recently transformed into an unlikely venue for a grand opera performance. Instead of its usual offerings of mobile phone repairs, nail salons, and sushi, the mall hosted a production of Christoph Willibald Gluck’s opera Orfeo ed Euridice.

This particular opera, a 1770s favourite of Queen Marie Antoinette, was staged by Lyster Opera, a company supported by Moe Plaza’s owner, property investor Hans Henkell. Henkell, a former vineyard owner, expressed his passion for bringing opera and music to regional areas while simultaneously promoting the shopping centre.

Jamie Moffat, founder and director of Lyster Opera, described Moe Plaza as their most unconventional performance space to date, highlighting that residents of Moe deserve access to high-quality music and possess remarkable enthusiasm. He also praised the plaza’s acoustics, deeming them magnificent for musical performances.

The production featured Hew Wagner as Orpheus, a figure who ventures to the underworld to retrieve his deceased wife, Eurydice, played by Phoebe Paine. Orpheus is tasked with not looking back at Eurydice until they reach the surface, a condition he ultimately fails to meet in the myth, leading to his eternal loss of her. However, Gluck’s interpretation offers a more hopeful conclusion, with the goddess of love intervening to restore Eurydice to life, acknowledging Orpheus’s profound love.

Moffat emphasised that the opera’s themes of grief, loss, and the lengths one will go to for loved ones resonate universally. Lyster Opera, established ten years ago by Moffat, is named in honour of William Saurin Lyster, who pioneered touring opera troupes across Victoria in the 19th century, a legacy also commemorated by the naming of the suburb Lysterfield.

The company operates without government funding, relying on donations and ticket sales, with tickets priced at $50 per person for the Orfeo ed Euridice performance. Despite this, performers and crew are compensated for their work. Hans Henkell’s support for Lyster Opera began serendipitously in 2022 during a car club trip near Wangaratta, where he encountered them performing Gaetano Donizetti’s opera La Fille du Régiment.

Impressed by their masterful execution of challenging repertoire, Henkell offered the company the use of a Melbourne CBD office for rehearsals. Henkell acquired Moe Plaza in 2021 and is currently undertaking renovations to revitalize the previously struggling centre and attract new tenants. He believes Moe is unfairly stigmatised and possesses significant advantages, including excellent transport links to Melbourne and its proximity to natural attractions.

Among the attendees at the opera was Lisa Gerrard, a renowned composer and singer known for her work on Hollywood film soundtracks, who resides in nearby Drouin West. Gerrard lauded the flourishing arts scene in regional areas, noting how often these communities are underserved by cultural offerings.

Angela Battista, a Moe resident and Italian immigrant, shared that the performance evoked memories of her late father, a farmer with a beautiful operatic singing voice. She found the music to be uplifting. Sue Abbott, a Moe building designer and member of the Latrobe City Business Chamber, commended Henkell’s substantial contributions to Moe and the surrounding region. She described his initiative in staging an opera and investing in the town’s development as exceptional, recognising him as a valuable asset to the community.





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